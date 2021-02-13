© wikipedia



It supports encouraging emigration of non-Jews from Israel and expelling Palestinians and Arab Israelis who refuse to declare loyalty to Israel and accept diminished status in an expanded Jewish state, whose sovereignty would extend throughout the West Bank.

In the wake of Netanyahu's open embrace of the Kahanists, a brief thread on Kahanism within the Likud, or how the extreme right is now simply the right.



Itamar Ben Gvir is the leader of the Kahanist "Jewish Power" party, that Netanyahu's Likud signed a vote-sharing agreement with yesterday. Likud MK [Member of Knesset] Nissim Vaturi tweets "Ben Gvir is a brother." Likud MK May Golan says: "I hope Itamar Ben Gvir will be in the government, and I think most members of the Likud would agree with me."



Netanyahu says that it's "hypocritical" to criticize him for the agreement with the Kahanists, and that while Ben Gvir won't be a minister, "he will of course be in the coalition."



During the brief time when Meir Kahane himself was a member of Knesset, even right-wing MKs would exit the chamber when he spoke, out of a disapproval. Now, Kahanism is completely mainstream, part of Israel's ruling party.

[ A] simple 20-word tweet from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), the largest American Israel lobby, has sent shock waves through the political establishment here.



The tweet, which came late Friday, was a show of support for an earlier statement by another powerful group, the American Jewish Committee (AJC).



"The views of Otzma Yehudit are reprehensible. They do not reflect the core values that are the very foundation of the State of Israel," AJC wrote in its statement. "The party might conceivably gain enough votes to enter the next Knesset, and potentially even become part of the governing coalition."

"When AIPAC speaks out this way, this is cause for alarm. Members of Otzma Yehudit belong to the margins of Israeli politics, not just on the Palestinian issue," said Netanyahu's former defense minister Avigdor Liberman, head of the Yisrael Beiteinu party, another right-wing, but nonreligious, faction.



Former army chief of staff Benny Gantz, Netanyahu's main rival for prime minister, tweeted that AIPAC's statement "proves that Benjamin Netanyahu once again crossed ethical lines just to hold onto his seat, badly hurting Israel's image, Jewish morality and our important relations with the American Jewish community."

For decades, the consensus in Israel was that these racist extremist organizations should have no place in the Knesset. We are outraged that right-wing political parties and their leadership have reversed course and opened the door for Kahanists to enter into the Israeli political mainstream.

This time there has been almost no outcry.

Otzma Yehudit's racist beliefs are completely at odds with the values of the State of Israel and should have no place in Israeli institutions. It would be shameful if these extremists entered Israel's parliament.



We have faith that Israeli voters will reject this representation in their democracy."

When it released its report on Israeli apartheid last month, the Israeli human rights group B'Tselem said that events in the last few years have "shattered" Israel's "facade."