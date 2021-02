© Wikipedia / Tasnim News Agency



The assassination of Iranian nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh November 2020 was a devastating blow for the Islamic republic's sphere of atom science. While no entity has taken responsibility for the crime, it has been widely attributed to Israel in recent reports.The high tech weapon that killed ranking Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was brought into the country by Mossad (Tel Aviv's version of the CIA), The Jewish Chronicle (TJC) reported According to the news outlet,"The team built up an extremely detailed, minute-by-minute plan. For eight months, they breathed with the guy, woke up with him, slept with him, travelled with him. They would have smelled his aftershave every morning, if he had used aftershave," claimed a source unnamed in the TJC article.Earlier on Tuesday,Fakhrizadeh was assassinated on 27 November, 2020, in the Mazandaran province in northern Iran.Iran has repeatedly accused the Israeli intelligence group Mossad for the murder.According to the Iranian Defense Ministry, Fakhrizadeh led Tehran's Organisation of Defensive Innovation and Research. The scientist was considered the "father" of Tehran's nuclear research, and a key figure in Iran's nuclear studies