A satellite-controlled machine gun was used in last week's assassination of a top Iranian nuclear scientist, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported.Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, whoMehr said on Sunday, quoting Commodore Ali Fadavi, deputy commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.Various accounts of his death have emerged since the incident. While early news reports said he was caught in a gunfight between his bodyguards,Fadavi said on Sunday that the gun fired a total of 13 shots at Fakhrizadeh and. He added that 11 bodyguards in separate cars were also accompanying the couple at the time.The incident is the second targeted killing of a high-ranking Iranian official since January, when outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump ordered a drone strike on General Qassem Soleimani.Tehran has blamed Israel for Fakhrizadeh's killing, the fifth assassination of a nuclear scientist on Iranian soil since 2010.