© IRIB NEWS AGENCY / AFP



A high-profile nuclear scientist was reportedly assassinated in Iran on Friday. According to reports, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh-Mahabadi, a professor of physics at the Imam Hussein University in Tehran, was killed in Damavand County. He was a senior scientist at the Iranian Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics, Iran Front Page reported.Social media users in Iran shared pictures and videos from the alleged scene of the assassination. They said an explosion and firing were reported in the area.