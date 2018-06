© Middle East Eye



"I do not want a binational state. I do not want an apartheid state. I do not want to rule over three million Arabs. I do not want us to be hostages of fear, despair and deadlock."

Israeli television recently aired a video of two Israeli soldiers filming themselves in the act of shooting a Palestinian protester at the Gaza boundary while cheering.Even more evidence of this impunity is apparent in Rise and Kill First: The Secret History of Israel's Targeted Assassinations by veteran Israeli journalist Ronen Bergman, staff writer for The New York Times Magazine.Prosecutors at the International Criminal Court might want to consider this book Exhibit A if Israeli government and military officials are ever indicted for war crimes. It containsBergman writes. In many cases, these so-called targeted killings over the last two decades also involvedaccording to Bergman's calculations -That Israeli officials were willing to be quoted and identify others by name impliesConsider, for example, the instruction given by former Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon to Avi Dichter , at that time Shin Bet's director, in reference to Hamas It was not just assassinations. Bergman writes,that, in the visible world, would have been subject to criminal prosecution and long prison terms:of citizens because of their ethnic or political affiliations;that included prolonged detention without judicial sanction,Rise and Kill First details the lengthy history of Israeli political assassination, dating back to British Mandate Palestine . It includes the period of the so-called Border Wars (a term used by historian Benny Morris in his book Israel's Border Wars, 1949-1956), the formation of the Palestine Liberation Organization in the 1960s, the Israeli invasion and occupation of Lebanon in the 1970s, the first and second intifadas in the occupied territories beginning in the 1980s and the ongoing military campaigns against Hizballah, Syria and Iran (the so-called Radical Front) that continue today.As the decades went on, assassinations became increasingly frequent, in part due toas opposed to only a few previously.which many human rights groups consider invalid under international law becauseand erases the distinction between combatants and civilians. Many of the victims were political and even religious figures who were most likely not involved in planning attacks against Israel, Bergman asserts. Haganah - the paramilitary precursor to the Israeli army -including the military intelligence department Aman, the Mossad and Shin Bet The assassination policy allowed for the murders of Palestinians and other Arabs simply because they were part of the resistance against Israeli settler colonialism.for example, indicate thatnot those directly involved in the Black September group that planned the abduction. Palestinian Wael Zuaiter , who was translating One Thousand and One Nights from Arabic to Italian while living in Rome and serving as a local PLO representative, was one of the murder victims, as was a misidentified Moroccan waiter living in Lillehammer, Norway.particularly given the distinction Israeli intelligence officials often made between "collateral damage" involving Arabs and non-Arabs:As Bergman notes, "as long as the targets were located in enemy countries, and as long as the innocent civilians were Arabs, the finger on the trigger became quicker."Israeli government and intelligence officials evenAlthough the plan was never implemented, Israeli officials developed an elaborate scheme toso that discovery of the wreckage would be more difficult and the crime conceivably concealed.News accounts seized on a separate incident detailed by Bergman in which the planned downing of an aircraft believed to be carrying PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat was narrowly averted in 1982. The plane was carrying wounded Palestinian children, and Arafat was not aboard.Many of Bergman's revelations are so shocking that one wonders why an apparently loyal Israeli journalist would expose them. But he is hardly the first reporter to venture into the realm of exposing the secrets of intelligence agencies, even if they tarnish the state's carefully cultivated image.The rationale is usually that the documented crimes represent "mistakes" that the exposé hopefully corrects without fundamentally challenging the nature of the state that carries them out. This journalistic genre largely misses the point.Intelligence agencies protect their secrets. It's the rare journalist who can ferret them out by diligent investigation.Most often,because of policy disagreements, splits within ruling factions or political ambitions. Bergman acknowledges this fact and makes it obvious that his principal source was the late Meir Dagan , an army general who became head of the Mossad under Israeli prime ministers Ariel Sharon, Ehud Olmert and Benjamin Netanyahu Unfortunately, Bergman is little more than a transcriber, bringing minimal analysis or historical background. For example,The diplomatic negotiations that resulted in an international agreement and a rigorous inspections regime for Iran's nuclear program are simply ignored.The book has numerous other failings as well, including giving short shrift to the efforts of Israeli human rights organizations to halt extrajudicial killings and framing the Israeli narrative in a way that omits the numerous acts of collective punishment carried out against the Palestinian people since 1948. The words "collective punishment" appear only once in its 784 pages in reference to a home demolition.Omitted are references to Deir Yassin and the dozens of other massacres that occurred during the Nakba of 1948-49, the massacre at Khan Younis in 1956, the numerous military provocations Israel carried out in Syria's Golan Heights prior to the 1967 war and Israel's flagrant violations of the ceasefires with Hamas in Gaza in 2008, 2012 and 2014 that resulted in the deaths of thousands, including children.To his credit, however, Bergman does delineate theincluding recruiting journalists as spies, setting up false-front organizations to interfere in other countries, working with ex-Nazis and helping identify left-wing political activists under authoritarian regimes for the purpose of having them tortured or murdered.Aman's Unit 504, which engaged in kidnappings, anticipated the CIA's rendition and torture program following the 11 September 2001 attacks. AndUltimately,Eliminate a single person and history is changed. Following the killing of a Hizballah leader, Bergman reports that some in Israeli intelligence came to recognize that "Hizballah wasn't one-man's guerrilla force - it was a movement ... a legitimate grassroots social movement."having come to realize the futility of an assassination policy against Palestinian resistance,leaving them at odds (though "quietly") with the current Netanyahu government. Dagan, in particular, appeared to have been motivated to leak some of Israel's most damaging secrets due to a rift with Netanyahu over his opposition to a Palestinian state.The likelihood of an eventual binational state if the two-state solution failed was an outcome that Dagan feared more than anything.After reading Rise and Kill First, one wonders: Had Dagan lived, would he have ordered the assassinations of those advocating a binational democratic state?is a former editor for World Book and Encarta encyclopedias. He lives in Portland, Oregon, and is active with the Occupation-Free Portland campaign.