the hole had been carefully concealed. It had been plugged with a resin that slowly disintegrated in the cold dryness of space and was hidden in a corner, beneath a lining of insulation.

it has been declared a state secret.

It wasn't a defect. Or an accident.

The hole had been deliberately drilled, filled and concealed.

It was a tiny hole, drilled by hand then carefully concealed but it caused an international scandal — now Russia has admitted it knows what happened. A suspicious hole in a Soyuz spacecraft vented air from the International Space Station. Now, it's the centre of a new rift between the United States and Russia. It was only 2mm wide — but the hole had been carefully concealed. It had been plugged with a resin that slowly disintegrated in the cold dryness of space and was hidden in a corner, beneath a lining of insulation. A short time after it was discovered on August 29 last year, the recriminations began. NASA was dumbfounded. It wasn't a defect. Or an accident. The hole had been deliberately drilled, filled and concealed. The six astronauts were under no immediate threat. So, they let them sleep. Only once they woke were they given the task of scouring the walls of the 21-year-old space station in search of a pinprick-sized hole. Was it a micrometeor? Was it a stress fracture? Was it component failure? "The leak has been isolated to a hole about two millimetres in diameter in the orbital compartment, or upper section, of the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft," NASA officials said at the time. "The crew are healthy and safe with weeks of air left in the International Space Station reserves," the European Space Agency added. But the hole — found near a toilet — was a nasty surprise. He vowed to find out who did it, "either on Earth or in space". The ISS astronauts plugged the hole which was filled using epoxy glue, gauze wadding and heavy-duty tape. With the immediate threat over, the scandal was only beginning. Accusations flew thick and fast — a US astronaut had drilled the hole in an attempt to go home early; NASA was trying to sabotage the space station; Washington was trying to make Moscow look bad. "I can unequivocally say that the crew had nothing to do with this," commander of the ISS' Expedition 56, NASA astronaut Drew Feustel, said at the time. "I think it's absolutely a shame and somewhat embarrassing that anybody is wasting any time talking about something that the crew was not involved in." "They have not told me anything," NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said in response to news of the investigation's completion. "I don't want to let one item set (us) back, but it is clearly not acceptable that there are holes in the International Space Station." His counterpart, Roscosmos' Mr Rogozin, had told a youth science conference that his investigators had determined the source of the hole. But this, he said, would not be released. It has been declared a state secret. NASA, however, is blindsided. It doesn't want to put the excellent relationship it has with Roscosmos put at risk. It was also in an area difficult to access and assess. The crew capsule, designed to return through the atmosphere, is positioned below. Russian news agency TASS reported shortly after the incident that the damage might have been done while the craft was with its manufacturer undergoing final assembly or testing. This was under the auspices of aerospace company Energia in Korolyov, near Moscow. An unnamed source told TASS at the time: "Also, at the entrance to the hangar and the control and measurement station, security guards are checking all those who come and go." The spacecraft passed pressure tests before being launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. But that is likely to be because a temporary plug in the hole was still fresh. After three months exposed to the vacuum of space, the material became brittle and flaked away. But Rogozin was quick to deny reports the hole was a manufacturing accident, clumsily concealed by a fearful worker.