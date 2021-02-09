© Israel National News



James Howard Kunstler worked as a reporter and feature writer for numerous newspapers and as a staff writer for Rolling Stone Magazine. He turned to writing books full time and is the author of The Geography of Nowhere, Home from Nowhere, The City in Mind: Notes on the Urban Condition, The Long Emergency, World Made by Hand, and at least 13 more. He has lectured at Harvard, Yale, Columbia, Princeton, Dartmouth, Cornell, MIT, RPI, U of Virginia and other colleges as well as many professional appearances such as the AIA, the APA, and National Trust for Historic Preservation.

Can't we just all get along? No, apparently.will probably not warm a whole lot of hearts and minds among the politically disenchanted. It comes with an odor of desperation, too, as if Joe Biden's consolidated Deep State is so lacking in confidence, even in victory, that it can't distinguish policy from punishment — and so the beatings will continue until morale improves.Outside the razor-wired DC perimeter, with its bomb-proof bureaucracyaroused over systemic racism and the pressing need to expand athletic opportunity for transsexuals. But an inferno is racing across the land like a prairie fire and the remaining American buffalo out there may be inclined to stampede before long. Can Ol' White Joe hear their distant hoofbeats from the Oval Office? Maybe not with Nancy Pelosi and AOC screaming in his ears.The Bureau of Labor Statistics reportedthe week ended January 30. The news media called that "a beat" because it was under the 830,000 expected. It's been that way week-after-week this year of Covid-19. Nonfarm business sector labor productivity decreased 4.8 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020, the largest quarterly decline in the measure since the second quarter of 1981. Yes, forty years ago, when the US population was 226 million (it's now 330 million). The stock market responded by smashing new all-time highs. Bad "optics?"like the Federal Reserve purchasing $80-billion a month in US Treasury bond issues and another $40-billion in mortgage-backed securities for a grand total of $120-billion a month.The nation's assets have already been stripped,'s false because it's based on the creation of debt that can't possibly be paid back...ever. It's not based on investment in future productive enterprise.The economy won't be fixed by policy because the things that have to happen to fix it will be resisted to the death by the parasitical entities feeding on what little remains.Do you think it's unhealthy that all the profit in American commerce is funneled into Bentonville, Arkansas? It used to be distributed in hundreds of thousands of small businesses in tens of thousands of US towns and cities.We are already in conflict with China, the land that supplies most of the merchandise in Walmart. The conflict right now is mostly playing out in the capture of US corporate and cultural enterprise, and in cyberwarfare, and it's liable to hotten up around the continued sovereignty of. It's difficult to assign intentions to another country but it appears thatas the fading hegemon on the world stage, at least neutralize us, and perhaps dominate us.and the country might be forced to consider all those deals that our new president, "China Joe," enjoyed from the Biden family's business ventures there over the years.Emergently, then, the Big Box business model could fail, and in fairly short order, which would at least give Americans a chance to self-reorganize the production and distribution of goods in our own country. It sure won't be like 1957 again, but it would give an awful lot of idle people more to do when they get up in the morning. Wait for it, and plan accordingly.In the meantime, we are treated to the sordid spectacle of Democratic Wokesters endeavoring to destroy what remains of American cultural life. It's an incomparably stupid and malign distraction from the imperatives of this historical moment. They will not succeed in cancelling those who object to the systematic disassembly of our national language, myth, and meaning, even if we have to go back to the mimeograph machine to keep these things alive.