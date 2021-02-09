PUBLIC OUTCRY

SPARKED FURY

Loaded Lock Stock director Guy Ritchie left taxpayers footing his bar bill by using furlough cash to pay staff, a Sun on Sunday probe reveals.The pub owner, worth more than £100million, is one of several mega-rich stars and organisations using Government money to cover salaries — sparking fury from MPs.Others include celebrity chefs Jamie Oliver and Gordon Ramsay, as well as steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal, who is worth £6.78billion.Meanwhile, union Unite used the Chancellor's furlough scheme to pay staff at its £100million hotel.A charity which runs royal residences including Kensington Palace also received handouts.Ritchie, 52, received a reported £59million in his 2008 divorce from pop star ex-wife Madonna.Now married to Jacqui Ainsley-Ritchie, he owns a 1,000-acre estate in Wiltshire which last year quadrupled in value to £27million.He also has a £10million home in central London plus a luxurious property in New York — and his last film, The Gentlemen, grossed £84million worldwide.Ritchie is pals with David Beckham, whose wife Victoria furloughed her fashion firm staff last year before reversing the decision amid a public outcry.His use of the furlough scheme — which has so far cost more than £50billion — contrasts starkly with fellow celebrity pub owner Ed Sheeran.The 29-year-old musician last year refused Government help to subsidise staff wages at his Bertie Blossoms bar in West London.Ritchie's company is one of 740,000 on an official list of those which had used the Furlough Job Retention Scheme by December.Another was Jamie Oliver Limited, which manages "literary creation" for the celebrity chef.Oliver is said to have an estimated wealth of £240million despite the collapse of his restaurant business.Jamie Oliver Limited employs 102 people and had an £18million turnover according to recent accounts.It also paid a dividend of £2million to another of his companies.Also claiming furlough money is Blackhorse HCC Limited, owned by union Unite. It was set up to operate its new four-star hotel and conference centre in Birmingham.Last week firebrand leader Len McCluskey was forced to defend spiralling expenditure on the development, rising from £35million to £98million in five years.He said one reason was because he instructed builders to "use only directly employed workers engaged on at least national pay rates".Billionaire Indian steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal, No 19 on the Sunday Times Rich List, also received Government help through his company ArcelorMittal.Another on the state aid list was Optare Limited, a bus company owned by the £22billion-valued Hinduja family.Taxpayers' money has also gone to the Historic Royal Palaces charity, which runs Hampton Court, Tower of London, Kew Palace, Banqueting House, Kensington Palace and Hillsborough Castle.Another company on the list is Gordon Ramsay (Holdings) which manages the celebrity chef's chain of restaurants.We revealed last year it had sparked fury by furloughing some staff as they worked their notice.The Government's scheme — launched by Chancellor Rishi Sunak last March — pays 80 per cent of staff wages, capped at £2,400 a month.It has proved a vital lifeline to many companies forced to close amid the coronavirus pandemic.ArcelorMittal, the world's biggest steel producer, last night revealed it was no longer using the Government's furlough scheme.A spokesman said: "ArcelorMittal employs approximately 200,000 people across its global operations of which approximately 500 are in the UK. The steel industry was hit hard by Covid with demand plunging."As we have said previously we are very grateful to many governments for providing financial support."Insiders said last night the Historic Royal Palaces' finances were separate from the Royal Family's and it relied on tourist numbers to boost coffers.Representatives for Ritchie and Oliver failed to respond to requests for comment.