© SOPA



Up to £3.5bn in Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme payments may have been claimed fraudulently or paid out in error, the government has said.HM Revenue and Customs told MPs on the Public Accounts Committee it estimates that 5-10% of furlough cash has been wrongly awarded.Latest data showsSpeaking to MPs on Monday, HMRC's permanent secretary, Jim Harra, said: "We have made an assumption for the purposes of our planning that the error and fraud rate in this scheme could be between 5% and 10%."That will range from deliberate fraud through to error."The Public Accounts Committee estimates that a total of £30bn in tax was lost in 2019 due to taxpayer error and fraud.Both HM Treasury and HMRC were ordered to appear in front of MPs to explain how they were intending to reduce the problem. "What we have said in our risk assessment isin compiling their claims, because this is obviously something new that everybody had to get to grips with in a very difficult time," said Mr Harra.So far, 8,000 calls have been received to HMRC's fraud telephone hotline. HMRC is now looking into 27,000 "high risk" cases where they believe a serious error has been made in the amount an employer has claimed, he added.Mr Harra advised thatto HMRC by filling in a form on its website "While we can't get involved in any relationship between the employee and employer, we can certainly reclaim any grant that the employer is not entitled to, which includes grants they have not passed on in wages to their employees."This is the first time that HMRC has spoken publicly about potential fraud affecting the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme.Swetha Ramachandran, investment manager at GAM Investments, told the BBC: "The speed with which they wanted to expedite this programme in order to ensure that this was available to employers, to minimise the damage that could have been caused, means there was always a likelihood that this was going to happen."So."She said other government programmes, such as the Bounce Back Loans scheme or the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loans scheme, might suffer from similar problems."That won't probably emerge for a few months," she added.In July, centre-right think tank Policy Exchange warned that fraud and error could cost the government between £1.3bn and £7.9bn The think tank said the government's financial rescue scheme were vulnerable to scams because of the size of the packages and the speed at which measures were rushed through to save people and businesses from economic ruin.The calculation is based on expected fraud rates for government expenditure from the Cabinet Office and the Department for Work and Pensions.It said: "This is a serious squandering of public finances and properly resourced post event assurance will be required to reassure the public that every possible step has been taken to reduce this level of fraud."At the time, a government spokesman said it was committed to "extensive post payment reviews of stimulus and support payments, to find fraud and recover money for the taxpayer".