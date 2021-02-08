The Netherlands is freezing international adoptions after a government commission found some children had been stolen or bought from their birth parents in cases going back to the 1960s.in the previous half century. The practice has declined in recent years, with just 145 children adopted in 2019.In some of the most difficult cases, children adopted via intermediaries were found to have been stolen or purchased under duress from their birth parents.Rights Minister Sander Dekker said on Monday that despite recent reforms "too much remains out of our sight" in some foreign countries."I understand that this will be painful for some people, but let us not forget the reason for this decision: by suspending adoptions we are protecting children and their biological parents," he said.In a letter announcing the halt, Dekker apologised to the adopted children, adoptive parents and birth parents who were harmed in varying degrees by the practice."The positive sentiment around adoption in the previous century -- with the leading idea that we were doing good by adoption -- may be an explanation, but it is not a justification," Dekker said.