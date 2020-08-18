Puppet Masters
Spy equipment planted in Russian military attache car in The Hague, Moscow summons Dutch Charge d'Affaires
RT
Mon, 17 Aug 2020 14:04 UTC
Dominique Kuhling-Bakker, the Dutch Charge d'Affaires in Moscow, was summoned to the ministry in Russia's capital.
"The Russian Foreign Ministry lodged a strong protest to the Ambassador of the Netherlands, in connection with the discovery of tracking equipment in the car of the Russian military attache in The Hague," the Russian diplomatic agency said. "The Dutch diplomat was informed that it is immediately necessary to take comprehensive measures to prevent such incidents, which are counter to the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations."
The relationship between the Netherlands and Russia has been particularly frosty since July 2014, when Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was shot down over Donetsk, Ukraine. The investigation into the incident is being conducted by a Dutch-led joint investigation team, which alleges that the Boeing 777 aircraft was shot down by rebels with a Russian Buk surface-to-air missile. Moscow denies any involvement. In July 2020, in connection with the downed plane, the Netherlands filed a lawsuit in the European Court of Human Rights against Russia.
In 2018, the Netherlands expelled two Russian diplomats over the alleged Russian involvement in the poisoning of former GRU and MI6 agent Sergei Skripal. Moscow responded in the same manner, sending two Dutch representatives back to The Hague.
- Wild boar who stole German nudist's clothes to be culled
- Mother dog jumps into floodwater to save her puppy in China
- Bald eagle attacks government drone, sending it plummeting into Lake Michigan
- Identity Politics: Party of the Poor and Oppressed nominates Old, Rich, White Man and Cop
- The only way to be healthy in 2020
- Biden says he's excited to find out who he picked for VP
- Innovative new process! Plants can be converted into meat by feeding them to cows
- Fauci recommends encasing entire body in bubble wrap to protect against Coronavirus
- Sheep dipping system adopted on trial basis for Irish schoolchildren
- Orcs march on Minas Tirith in mostly peaceful protest
- Riot police unsure if their tear gas worked since libs were already crying
- Man walks down Oxford Street wearing nothing but a face mask
- When racists and wokes actually agree on everything
- Far-right extremist suggests treating people of all races equally
- Vaccine trial #666 successful reports Oxford university
- White House adds crying room for fussy reporters
- Frustrated by lockdown? Iceland offers to release your screams over loudspeaker
- Liberals worried that without cancel culture they'd actually have to defend their ideas
- Only herd sanity can inoculate us against this madness
- Fired Ukraine minister dons skimpy bikini, launches new party to fight corruption of "pants-wearing idiots"
