The GOP-controlled Wisconsin General Assembly voted Thursday to repeal Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' emergency order and statewide mask mandate, but the achievement did not last long.Within an hour, Evers signed a new emergency order along with a decree requiring masks — and Republicans are threatening to overturn those, too.The repeal of Evers' mask mandate passed 52-42 in the General Assembly after passing 18-13 in the Senate, with a resolution the governor cannot veto.In announcing his new decree less than an hour following the repeal of his first dictates, Evers argued, ""If the Legislature keeps playing politics and we don't keep wearing masks, we're going to see more preventable deaths, and it's going to take even longer to get our state and our economy back on track."Now, Republicans are threatening to repeal Evers' latest mandate and emergency order, which he issued citing "more contagious strains of the [COVID-19] virus" including "the B.1.17 variant, which has been found in Wisconsin and 31 other states."Nass vowed, "I will be immediately drafting another senate joint resolution to end the Evers Emergency Declaration issued on February 4, 2021. I will also be calling on senate leadership to consider filing for an emergency action in the Wisconsin Supreme Court."The Associated Press reported that "Evers and the Legislature have been at odds throughout the pandemic but the latest moves created an unprecedented level of whiplash."