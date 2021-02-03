As Biden's staffing reveals, the regime is staffed with people hostile to white gentiles. The regime's "anti-domestic terrorism bill" voids the First Amendment by criminalizing dissent from controlled explanations.
I am not the only one who sees this. Here is Tulsi Gabbard, the last honest Democrat. She tells us that the Domestic-Terrorism Bill Is "a Targeting of Almost Half of the Country":
"This is an issue that all Democrats, Republicans, independents, Libertarians should be extremely concerned about, especially because we don't have to guess about where this goes or how this ends. What characteristics are we looking for as we are building this profile of a potential extremist, what are we talking about? Religious extremists, are we talking about Christians, evangelical Christians, what is a religious extremist? Is it somebody who is pro-life?"Constitutional attorney John W. Whitehead sees it:
"Watch and see: we are all about to become enemies of the state."Honest journalist Glenn Greenwald sees it:
"The last two weeks have ushered in a wave of new domestic police powers and rhetoric in the name of fighting 'terrorism' that are carbon copies of many of the worst excesses of the first War on Terror that began nearly twenty years ago. This New War on Terror — one that is domestic in name from the start and carries the explicit purpose of fighting 'extremists' and 'domestic terrorists' among American citizens on U.S. soil — presents the whole slew of historically familiar dangers when governments, exploiting media-generated fear and dangers, arm themselves with the power to control information, debate, opinion, activism and protests."The only people who don't see it are the brainwashed Americans who voted Democrat. These indoctrinated people might think that they are demonstrating their superior morality by lining up with oppressed people of color against their own race, but if they had read The Camp of the Saints, they would know that they too are "systemic racists" and "oppressors."
Even a handful of members of Congress who believe, or pretend to believe, that "white nationalist" Trump supporters attacked the Capitol believe we are heading into a totalitarian existence:
"While many may find comfort in increased national security powers in the wake of this attack, we must emphasize that we have been here before and we have seen where that road leads. Our history is littered with examples of initiatives sold as being necessary to fight extremism that quickly devolve into tools used for the mass violation of the human and civil rights of the American people... To expand the government's national security powers once again at the expense of the human and civil rights of the American people would only serve to further undermine our democracy, not protect it."Too late do Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, and their ilk realize that no one is safe in a police state. In Stalinist Russia not even the heros of the Bolshevik Revolution who were members of the Politburo were safe. Bukharin himself was framed in a show trial and executed.
All elements of a police state are now institutionalized in the FBI's thinking and bureaus. As John Whitehead writes, if you exercise Constitutional rights, such as free speech, free association, own a firearm, or demand a warrant as is your right before being searched, you qualify for the government's terrorism watch list.
You can be listed as a "domestic terrorism threat" if you espouse "conspiracy theories," that is, if you demur from official controlled explanations.
As Whitehead makes clear, an American no longer has to commit a crime in order to be arrested and prosecuted. Whitehead reports that the FBI's counter-terrorism division "classifies domestic terrorism threats into four main categories: racially motivated violent extremism, anti-government/anti-authority extremism, animal rights/environmental extremism, and abortion extremism." Arrests and detention on suspicion alone-even execution on suspicion alone without due process-are now part of US practice.
It is not only the United States that has fallen into totalitarianism. It is the fate of the entirety of the Western World. In no Western country does the government represent the people. In Sweden, UK, Germany, France, Italy the governments represent immigrant-invaders. Anyone of French, Italian, British, German, Swedish ethnicity who thinks that a country is defined by its ethnicity, language, history, customs is considered a neo-fascist. Any citizen of a European country who believes in national sovereignty is labeled a nationalist racist. Leaders of national ethnicities, such as Marine le Pen are demonized and prosecuted.
The notion of a "Free West" has become an absurdity.
China's social credit system is frightening, but it is less frightening than what has been set in motion in the United States. There has been a revolution from the top, and it will be enforced by bringing the power of the state against the individual.