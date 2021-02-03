© Ben Lescure



French police were holding a man under arrest on Tuesday after discovering a severed head in a box that had been thrown out of a window in the center of the southern port city of Toulon.Local police said there appeared to be no indication of a terror motive,, a police spokesman told AFP.Shortly after police arrived,. The man, who was not armed, was then arrested after officers broke down the door.According to a police source, who asked not to be identified by name,Police had been called there during the night of Sunday to Monday because of a fight.Other than the victim and the person who was arrested, no one else was in the apartment when the police intervened.Toulon's Mayor Hubert Falco in a statement condemned an "unspeakable act," adding that the individual's motives were not yet known.