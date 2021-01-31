© Sajjad Hussain / AFP



A previously unknown terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the explosion near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi. Police are not jumping to conclusions as an investigation is still being carried out, a report says.A screenshot circulating on social media purportedly shows a group called 'Jaish ul Hind' claiming responsibility on Telegram for the bombing.India Today TV described Jaish ul Hind as "an unknown and unheard of organization."The channel cited sources saying that securityA homemade bomb went off near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi on Friday. According to Indian media, ball bearings were used as shrapnel.PTI news agency cited sources saying that an envelope with a note to the Israeli Embassy was found at the site. NDTV reported that police are studying CCTV footage of two people exiting a cab near the embassy.Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar spoke to his Israeli counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi, and promised "the fullest protection for the Embassy and Israeli diplomats."