"If elected, what I will do is I'll put together a national commission of — bipartisan commission — of scholars, constitutional scholars. And I will ask them to, over 180 days, come back to me with recommendations as to how to reform the court system because it's getting out of whack, the way in which it's being handled. And it's not about 'court packing,' there's a number of other things that our constitutional scholars have debated and I've looked to see what recommendations that commission might make."

The Biden administration has begun setting up a commission aimed at Supreme Court reform and the federal judiciary, according to a Politico report . Sources close to the matter told the publication thatthat will study court reform.Those who are expected to be on the commission include Yale Law professor and Obama-era Deputy Assistant Attorney Generaland former American Constitution Society PresidentHarvard Law professor and former Bush-era Assistant Attorney Generalhas also reportedly been tapped to join the commission, according to the report.Politico reports, with assistance from Biden campaign lawyerAs Politico notes, Fredrickson has indicated in the past that she is in favor of court reform, saying in a 2019 interview, "I often point out to people who aren't lawyers that theRodríguez's and Goldsmith's stances on court reform are less well-known than Fredrickson's, notes Politico.In October, President Biden, then a candidate, said in a 60 Minutes interview that he planned on putting a commission together to address court reform, though he specified at the time that it would have nothing to do with the issue of "court packing," or adding judges to federal courts. Biden told interviewer Norah O'Donnell:Her nomination became a point of contention between Democrats and Republicans as Barrett was confirmed one week before the presidential election.Former President Obama's nominee, Merrick Garland , was denied a confirmation hearing by GOP Senate leaders at the time, citing an election that was 8 months away.