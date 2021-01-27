The corporate media and the Democrats have a history of ignoring and downplaying destructive and deadly riots in exchange for coverage that fits their political agenda.
For example, while the lawless riots that followed George Floyd's death caused more than $2 billion in damages to businesses, churches, federal buildings, and other downtown structures in cities such as Minneapolis, Portland, Atlanta, D.C., and Kenosha, Wisconsin, journalists and politicians simply wrote off the arson, looting, vandalism, and other crimes as justified actions after years of racial oppression and police brutality.
"The common theme that ties all of this together is an expression of anger and frustration over what people feel like has become an all-too-familiar story," said CNN's Omar Jimenez, as a chyron reading "Fiery But Mostly Peaceful Protests After Police Shooting" rolled across footage of burning buildings in Kenosha.
This narrative and behavior by the corporate press is still being carried through the beginning of Joe Biden's presidency and is expected to continue as they work to achieve their political goals. Here are all of the riots that Democrats and the corporate media are choosing to ignore.
Inauguration Day
While Washington, D.C., and federal officials around the country geared up for what many wrongly predicted would be an insurrection by Trump supporters on Inauguration Day, the corporate media ignored the hundreds of Antifa members who rioted and denounced Joe Biden's presidency in cities across the nation.
In Portland, violent Antifa rioters took to the streets to protest Biden's inauguration, with some vandalizing the Oregon Democratic Party headquarters, smashing windows, graffitiing the walls, and lighting dumpsters on fire while others marched to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in the city, chanting, "F-ck Joe Biden" and lobbing objects at the officers and the building. Other demonstrators called for "revenge" against "police murders, imperialist wars, and fascist massacres," carrying a banner painted with "We don't want Biden."
In Seattle, Antifa rioters burned flags and wreaked havoc on businesses in Pike Place Market, a popular tourist attraction in the city's downtown. Some carried banners calling for the abolition of "ICE, cops, prisons, borders, and presidents." Similarly, in Denver, a group dressed in black bloc burned an American flag near the Colorado Capitol, while some displayed banners emblazoned with communist, anti-fascist, anti-Biden, and anti-Trump logos and statements.
Tacoma, Washington
In late January, hundreds in Tacoma, Washington, rioted in the streets after a video of a police officer ramming over a crowd of approximately 20 people who mobbed his squad car during a reportedly illegal street race went viral.
The officer was placed on leave, but that didn't stop a group of rioters, some carrying the Antifascist Action flag and wearing tactical gear, from started fires and breaking windows on at least two police cars, at a bail bonds office, and at the County-City Building, which was sprayed with graffiti calling for the killing of cops. Individuals in the crowd of demonstrators also held signs calling for the defunding of the police and chanting "Whose Lives Matter? Black Lives Matter."
Rioters also blocked the streets while some riled up the inmates inside the fence surrounding Pierce County Jail.
While the corporate media offered coverage of the incident involving the officer, there was hardly any mention of the damage caused by the rowdy group the following night.
This list will be updated.
Jordan Davidson is a staff writer at The Federalist. She graduated from Baylor University where she majored in political science and minored in journalism.
Comment: The crazed and riotous Left will likely one day meet a response from that US's silent majority - whose actions will make everything we've seen thus far look like a Sunday picnic. And then God help those who've caught the ideologically motivated and poisonous mind-virus.
And then God help the entire country as it implodes on itself.