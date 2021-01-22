Puppet Masters
National Guard forced to evacuate Capitol grounds after alleged mask complaint by Democrat congressman
Breitbart
Thu, 21 Jan 2021 17:50 UTC
According to a source, Rep. Will Keating (D-MA) reported to the Capitol building authorities earlier in the day that a National Guardsman was seen in a Dunkin Donuts without a mask on.
After Keating commented out loud that masks were required to be worn at all times in a federal building, the National Guard member responded, "I appreciate my freedom," according to the source.
National Guard commanders are now looking for the National Guard member, according to the source.
Breitbart News reviewed communications by National Guard officials regarding the situation with Keating.
Keating had just thanked members of the National Guard on Wednesday:
Breitbart News reached out to Keating's press secretary but did not receive a response.
Another source told Breitbart News that the situation is "being worked to fix it."
Pictures of the conditions National Guardsmen were subjected to emerged on social media earlier on Thursday:
Other members of Congress — Republicans and Democrats alike — have expressed outrage about the treatment of the National Guard and are demanding answers on what happened.
Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) tweeted that he brought pizza to the abandoned National Guard members and offered his office for them to sleep in. The tweet also included a video.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) tweeted late Thursday night that he has ordered the return of the Texas National Guard to the state.
More than 26,000 National Guard forces were deployed to Washington, DC, to assist federal law enforcement authorities protect the inauguration of Joe Biden as president.
In advance of the inauguration, thousands of forces were seen resting inside the Capitol.
Some members of Congress, including Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) — himself a member of the National Guard — treated them to pizza. Others, such as Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL), gave them tours of the Capitol.
Now, a day after the inauguration, they are being relegated to parking garages.
Politico reported that the number of National Guard members forced to evacuate the Capitol was in the "thousands," with one unit of 5,000 troops forced to rest in a parking garage without internet reception and with just one electrical outlet and one bathroom with two stalls.
"Yesterday dozens of senators and congressmen walked down our lines taking photos, shaking our hands and thanking us for our service. Within 24 hours, they had no further use for us and banished us to the corner of a parking garage. We feel incredibly betrayed," one Guardsman told Politico.
Separately, the National Guard announced Thursday in a press release that 15,000 National Guardsmen are being sent back home, from the more than 26,000 sent to D.C. for the inauguration. The remaining 10,600 are still on duty, with that number to eventually go down to about 7,000 near the end of the month.
Comment: The story continued to spin badly for the Democrats. Fox News reports:
Sen. Tammy Duckworth, an Iraq War veteran, tweeted: "Just made a number of calls and have been informed Capitol Police have apologized to the Guardsmen and they will be allowed back into the complex tonight. I'll keep checking to make sure they are."Outraged state governors are pulling their units back:
The DC National Guard released the following statement on Thursday night:
"The National Guard continues to assist and support the U.S. Capitol Police. As Congress is in session and increased foot traffic and business is being conducted, Capitol Police asked the troops to move their rest area. They were temporarily relocated to the Thurgood Marshall Judicial Center garage with heat and restroom facilities. We remain an agile and flexible force to provide for the safety and security of the Capitol and its surrounding areas.
Security detail does require a rest period and a rest area as the troops perform their shift work with breaks to get out of inclement weather.
Govs. Ron DeSantis, Chris Sununu and Greg Abbott announced that they are bringing their National Guard troops back from Washington, D.C., after reports they were posted up in a parking garage near the Capitol to rest during their shifts, a move that caused outrage at the treatment of the servicemembers.And the Guards themselves 'feel betrayed':
On Fox & Friends, reacting to the controversy, DeSantis also decried background checks of National Guard troops for radicalism ahead of the inauguration and called the massive effort to protect the Capitol a "half-cocked mission at this point."
DeSantis' move follows a similar decision from Abbott, also a Republican.
"I have instructed General Norris to order the return of the Texas National Guard to our state," Abbott tweeted late Thursday. Abbott had also previously lodged a similar objection to DeSantis over the background checks into National Guard servicemembers.
Sununu, the GOP governor from New Hampshire, also announced he is recalling his state's National Guard, saying the soldiers "should be graciously praised, not subject to substandard conditions." But the outrage at the soldiers being sent to rest in a garage was hardly partisan.
The troops are particularly concerned about being packed in tight quarters with limited bathroom access during a pandemic. At least 100 Guardsmen have tested positive for Covid-19, according to two Guardsmen. Some are quarantining in hotels.Social media was there to document the entire fiasco, with former President Trump taking the lead to offer rooms at his Washington hotel:
A spokesperson previously declined to provide a specific number for troops who have tested positive for the virus.
After images went viral last week of troops sleeping on the floor in the halls of Congress, Guardsmen protecting the Capitol were initially provided cots, POLITICO first reported.
Thousands of troops have already left Washington after around 25,000 were called to D.C. to help defend it from potential threats ahead of President Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday.
Grew up there, it is a shit hole.
They have hardly shit for respect for our troops, this does not shock me.