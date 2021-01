© Fox News

Amid mounting pressure to remove President Trump from office, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday spoke to the nation's top military leader about taking precautions to ensure against Trump rashly initiating a military action or nuclear strike in the chaotic waning days of his presidency.



"This morning, I spoke to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley to discuss available precautions for preventing an unstable president from initiating military hostilities or accessing the launch codes and ordering a nuclear strike," Pelosi (D-San Francisco) said in a letter to her Democratic House colleagues Friday. [LA Times]

And if Donald Trump is no longer the commander-in-chief, then he is no longer the President of the United States. A coup d'état has been carried out.

The greater

fraud on the American voters is that the will of the people is never actually enacted into policy.

© revolvernews

In its aggressive reaction to the storming of the Capitol Building on Wednesday, the press, Democrats, and even Republicans have settled on one preferred term:They are all either lying or in hysterics. The crowd that streamed through the Capitol on Wednesday had no plan and no goal, save chaos. It was a riot inside a government building, and nothing more.Real coups are not clumsy mob attacks adjacent to lawmakers.Control of communications, control of bureaucracy, and above all, control of military power. And in the past few days, it is President Trump's enemies who have seized control of all these things.The most obvious sign of the unfolding coup is the most memorable: The suspension, and then banning, of the President's Twitter account. After this ban was handed down, a flurry of other tech companies rushed to follow suit For tens of millions of Americans, the President's Twitter, Facebook, and emails are the main ways they see his statements, unmediated by the press or other actors. While the President has other ways to reach the public, the bans slowed him down and made it far harder for the public to hear him.Since it was obvious that the President would join Parler, there was an immediate campaign to ban that entire website as well. Google deleted it from the Google Play Store, while Apple issued an ultimatum, demanding that the company implement censorship or be deleted from the App Store. Then, Amazon Web Services decided to boot Parler off their servers, and every other company under the sun decided to follow suit.After President Trump was banned,They seek to neutralize anyone who could be a focal point of opposition to the unfolding seizure of power. This wave of bans sought to destroy the ability of people to fully understand what was happening until it was too late to respond.As the mayhem unfolded in the Capitol,On Friday morning, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi publicly announced thatReal coup d'états always revolve around getting the military's backing. And in this crisis, the military immediately showed where its loyalties lie.That this could happen at all reveals the true nature of power in America. Ordinary Americans believe that the President's powers rest with the office. But they do not: They can be revoked or reassigned by an amorphous globalist blob that goes by many different names:Some members of this blob may occasionally face elections, but it is not a democratic body.By being overthrown two weeks ahead of time, President Trump has rendered America one last valuable service. The President was a great political mythbuster, and now,The real fraud on the American voter is not that ballot boxes were stuffed with mail-in ballots, or that votes were switched in the dead of night, or that chain of custody was breached in the most consequential counties in swing states in America.The idea that electoral results are the key to power is the biggest lie ever sold to the American voter.No lone person is powerful enough to silence the President, or anyone else.No laws, no court rulings, and no norms restrain them, because acting in concert they can re-fashion all of them to their liking.Because enough of those in power decided the story didn't matter, and wouldn't be covered, it wasn't. The story was memory-holed, instantly and completely, because enough of America's real rulers decided it was important.This system cannot be brought down by winning one election. It will swallow up and destroy any upstart, like a Clydesdale stepping on a bug. The institutions that hold up the globalist American regime must be torn down brick by brick, and replaced by new ones that are actually pro-American and manned by a new patriotic elite.