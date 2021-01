© Don Pollard



"Even worse spreaders!"

Those monkeys were intentionally exposed to massive amounts of virus and still had less virus than unvaccinated animals,"

"Masks are going to be with us for a really long time,"

"Especially because we know kids are not going to be vaccinated right away, and masks are a really strong protective measure."

"We should be more careful with kids. They should circulate less or will become vectors. Like mosquitos carrying a tropical disease. Of course, they can become sick themselves this way. I'm not sure what I would say about schools besides wishing Trump had built testing up."

In December, a New York Times piece, "Here's Why Vaccinated People Still Need to Wear a Mask," kicked off the perma-gloom.That's horrible. It's also horribly misleading. I know this, because I read the rest of the article.The fear arises from studies on monkeys, which found that some vaccinated monkeys didn't get sick but still carried the novel coronavirus in their noses.But wait, Weill Cornell virologist John Moore told the Times. that: "Ah. Well, maybe don't intentionally expose yourself to "massive amounts" of the virus, then.Elissa Schechter-Perkins, a Boston University physician, told Chalkbeat:No, kids won't be vaccinated right away.Across much of Europe, kids under 12 don't wear masks. Forcing 2-year-olds to wear them indefinitely is sheer American madness.So does the incoming Biden administration President-elect Joe Biden nominated Andy Slavitt as a senior adviser to his COVID-response team. Slavitt, who served as administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services during the last two years of the Obama administration,As late as a few weeks ago, Slavitt was urging even less interaction for kids:These mosquito kids have ­already had their development stunted for a year To repeat: No other country has decided to lock children in their homes, "for their own good," in the face of all data showing kids are barely at risk from COVID-19 and transmit the virus at a lower rate than adults.Hysteria is hard to fight, and the virus has exposed how it especially grips the intelligent and ­educated. We have to find a saner path forward; speculating that nothing will ever go back to normal is going to break people. These doom-mongering predictions need to be countered, before they become accepted wisdom.We're nearly over the hill. It's time to turn down the volume on the voices who insist we never get over it.