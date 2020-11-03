© Reuters / Phil Noble

European carrier Ryanair said on Monday it will operate a "significantly reduced flying schedule" in the next six months compared to its original expectations due to Covid-related restrictions tightening across Europe.The UK government announced last week a second lockdown for England starting on November 5. France and Germany are also introducing second nationwide lockdowns. Many other European governments have increased restrictions over the past few days.He added: "If we had more aggressive test and tracing provision, or as (UK Prime Minister) Boris Johnson promised world class testing and tracing, which clearly we don't have in the UK, we could and would have avoided a second lockdown.""It is clear that air travel is in the frontline of this pandemic ... And we think the only way out of this is for governments, the British, the Irish and other European governments, to introduce pre-departure testing," O'Leary said.