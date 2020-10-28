© Angela Weiss/AFP

Joe Biden's approach to managing the coronavirus pandemic and the promise of more lockdowns will be detrimental to American free will, "The Ingraham Angle" host Laura Ingraham argued Tuesday night.Ingraham said under Biden, the U.S. will mimic the "nightmarish" conditions in Europe, where lockdowns are severe and coronavirus cases are exploding. In Italy, she noted, anti-lockdown protesters are being tear-gassed by police."So if you have out-of-town relatives or friends who live across the country, and you think Biden's going to win, well, you better see them soon," she said. "Because if Biden's experts are in charge, your traveling days are over."Holidays, celebrations and in-person schooling are "all over" under Biden, Ingraham explained, because it's "all too dangerous." And if you disobey, you may be "locked down for longer.""That's always hanging over your head," she said. "You'll be fined. You'll be shamed. Probably tear-gassed. And you'll be blamed for the virus that no major Western government, not even an island, has been able to control."