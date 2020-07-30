© InProportion2

The leaders of four major international agencies — including UNICEF, the World Food Program, and the World Health Organization — are calling for restrictions to be eased. "By having schools closed, by having primary health care services disrupted, by having nutritional programs dysfunctional, we are also creating harm," said Victor Aguayo, the head of UNICEF's nutrition program.



And it's not just the effect of local shutdowns. Restrictions on retail and industry in one country can wreak havoc halfway around the world where parts and products are sourced from. Even low and middle income nations that ease their restrictions on industry still suffer because they have nowhere to sell their goods.



The rise in child deaths worldwide would reverse global progress for the first time in decades. Deaths of children younger than 5, most due to undernutrition, had declined steadily since 1980, to 5.3 million in 2018.



The Lancet paper blames the "increase in child malnutrition" on "steep declines in household incomes, changes in the availability and affordability of nutritious foods, and interruptions to health, nutrition, and social protection services."

10,000 deaths of children alone per month, 140 million falling into extreme poverty, and 132.5 million people becoming food insecure unquestionably reduces any net benefit of them... to put it mildly.