Mental health has always been the pauper when it came to medical provision and its sufferers long stigmatised. Some well-meaning campaigns have been undertaken in recent years to break taboos and stereotypes and help alleviate the suffering of those with mental health conditions. But the fallout from coronavirus and the climate of fear which continues to trouble so many people has almost certainly undone much of this work.In the distant past (pre-March) we could escape life's trials with once-pleasurable activities. Retail therapy anyone? Shopping has now taken on all the fun of a visit to an outpatient department in hospital. A trip to the pub or barbers with no small talk allowed? No thanks. Totally silent and forgotten, an increasing number of people are simply dropping out of life as we once knew it. When, or will, they return?Lockdown and all the other restrictions placed upon us during these extraordinary times were meant ultimately to save lives, but at what cost to so many people? Why are more people not reflecting on the importance of quality of life and whether measures in place now, when the virus appears to be on the retreat, are still justified?Of course, this isn't to say masks are always unnecessary. Properly-fitted medical masks for people with an infection or whose immune system is compromised and who need to enter specific areas of risk, such as hospitals, is vital.In this time of coronavirus, I fear that too many of us have lost the ability to proportionally weigh up risks and consider the value of something basic but fundamental: our quality of life. And I fear that when this pandemic eventually recedes, we'll be left with a dreadful psychological toll for many years to come. Dr Waqar Rashid is a consultant neurologist at St George's University Foundation Hospital NHS Trust, London. This article is a personal view and does not necessarily represent the views of the Trust.