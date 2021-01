© dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images



Germans who repeatedly refuse to quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19 will be held in detention centers — and even under police guard, according to reports.In Schleswig-Holstein, repeat offenders will be kept in a special area in a juvenile detention center, the report said, citing Germany's Welt newspaper States have been granted powers to do so under the disease protection act, an emergency law that was passed by the German Bundestag in March and renewed in November, Dr. Christoph Degenhart, an expert in administrative law, told Die Welt.As of Monday, Germany has seen more than 2 million confirmed cases of coronavirus and nearly 47,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University