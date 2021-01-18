© Sputnik / Anton Denisov



Yoshihide Suga, Japan's new prime minister, has told his country's parliament that an end to its long-running territorial row with Russia might soon be in sight, potentially signaling closer ties between the two nations.Speaking at the opening of the parliamentary session on Monday, Suga said the over half-a-century-long diplomaticJapan has previously claimed sovereignty over the four southernmost islands of the archipelago, located in the Pacific Ocean, off the coast of the Russian Far East.However, Tokyo has in the past refused to accept that the Yalta deal included the southern atolls, which it refers to as its 'Northern Territories,' including two of the three largest islands. The dispute has hampered the signing of a post-WWII peace agreement between Russia and Japan, meaning that the two countries are technically still in a state of war.In December, Japanese media reported with surprise that, for the purposes of drawing up Green Cards and other immigration documents,At the time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Moscow hit out at Washington's decision, asking then: "do you need more proof that the US is a revisionist power?" A spokesperson added that "in 1945, the Kuril Islands were transferred to the USSR. But today the [American] State Department is seeking to reopen the settlement of the Second World War and encouraging territorial revanchism."Days after first taking office in September, Suga used a telephone call with President Vladimir Putin to put the issue of the Kurils on the agenda for bilateral talks. While the new prime minister has said he will follow in the footsteps of his predecessor, Shinzo Abe, who was one of Washington's closest allies, there has been speculation that he is more open to stronger ties with Japan's neighbor.