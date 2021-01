© Cook County Sheriff's Office



A man with a fear of COVID-19 was arrested for living at a secure area of Chicago's O'Hare International Airport for nearly three months, according to a report.Aditya Singh, of California, was hiding out in the airport from Oct. 19 — when he arrived from Los Angeles — to Saturday, when two airport workers confronted him, the Chicago Tribune reported, citing prosecutors.It was not clear why Singh flew to Chicago in the first place.A judge set Singh's bail at $1,000 and ordered him to stay out of O'Hare International Airport, the report said.