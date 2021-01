© Getty Images/Alex Wong



"Last week, we saw an unprecedented assault on our democracy. It was carried out by political extremists and domestic terrorists, who were incited to this violence by President Trump. It was an armed insurrection against the United States of America. And those responsible must be held accountable.



"I hope that the Senate leadership will find a way to deal with their Constitutional responsibilities on impeachment while also working on the other urgent business of this nation. From confirmations to key posts ... to getting our vaccine program on track, and to getting our economy going again."

President-Elect Joe Biden on Thursday introduced a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan that includes $2,000 direct payments to Americans and mandates a $15 minimum wage.The plan is Biden's first official pass at a coronavirus relief plan,Biden introduced the plan amid upheaval in Congress over Trump's second impeachment in the House of Representatives.Biden himself has also said he expects Congress to be ready to deliberate on his legislation when he takes office.Biden's proposal would sendRepublicans in the Senate are sure to push against the high price tag, which isThe deciding factor will likely come down to moderate Democrats like West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin. Democrats won out in both Georgia runoff elections in early January, putting them at a 50-50 tie with Republicans in the Senate, which in turn makes Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris the deciding vote.While Biden has openly condemned Trump for his role in inciting pro-Trump rioters to storm the U.S. Capitol last week,When first asked about the prospect on January 8, he argued that impeachmentBiden said in a statement Wednesday