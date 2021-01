© LightRocket via Getty Images / SOPA Images / Simon Shin



The streets seemed alive with people. People eating, people washing, people sleeping. People visiting, arguing, screaming. People thrusting their hands through the taxi window, begging. People defecating and urinating. People clinging to buses. People herding animals. People, people, people, people. As we moved slowly, through the mob, hand horn squawking, the dust, noise, heat and cooking fires gave the scene a hellish aspect. Would we ever get to our hotel? All three of us were frankly, frightened... since that night I've known the feel of overpopulation.

Covid-19 has provided a window of opportunity for professional doom-mongers to spread fear by linking the virus to climate change and overpopulation. But we shouldn't pay attention to their alarmist predictions for the planet.Another day and another climate alarmist report that warns that human extinction is imminent. A study titled 'Underestimating the Challenges of Avoiding a Ghastly Future' declares that the planet is confronted with a "ghastly future of mass extinction, declining health and climate disruption upheavals."Why am I not surprised by yet another scenario outlining a ghastly future of mass extinction? We live in a world where we are constantly fed a diet of climate alarmism through the media.Not surprisingly, the outbreak of coronavirus provided an opportunity to link global warming to it. The Harvard School of Public Health declared : "We don't have direct evidence that climate change is influencing the spread of Covid-19."And just in case you missed the message, it stated,Despite the lack of evidence, you are left in no doubt that man-made climate change and the pandemic are closely connected.As I read the report 'Underestimating the Challenges of Avoiding a Ghastly Future', I breathed a sigh of relief. For I discovered that one of its authors is the veteran professional doom-monger Paul Ehrlich. In his 1968 book , 'The Population Bomb', Ehrlich predicted an imminent population explosion leading to hundreds of millions of people starving to death. Like other scaremongers, he is not deterred by getting it totally wrong. He continues to ply his trade. Although he admitted that he got the timing wrong, he still stands by his original prophecy of doom.For the population control lobby, human life has little meaning. Their scaremongering about 'too many people' is often based on a genuine dislike of people - especially those who are not like them. Paul Ehrlich personifies the misanthrope. His classic scaremongering text, 'The Population Bomb', reveals the author's feelings towards his fellow human beings. Ehrlich's account of an evening out on the town with his wife and daughter in Delhi helps explain his fear of 'too many people'.'Underestimating the Challenges of Avoiding a Ghastly Future' also advocates fewer people as the solution to climate change.Yet history shows that on balance, humanity has played a constructive role in transforming the world. People are not the problem, but the solution to the challenges that lie ahead. Regaining confidence in our humanity is the precondition for securing a better future.Ehrlich's prediction in 1968 turned out to be wrong and I am confident that his speculation about a "ghastly future" will also turn out to be just that - speculation.Frank Furedi is an author and social commentator. He is an emeritus professor of sociology at the University of Kent in Canterbury. Author of How Fear Works : The Culture of Fear in the 21st Century. Follow him on Twitter @Furedibyte