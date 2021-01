© Yuya Shino / Reuters

Airbnb announced it is canceling and blocking all future reservations in Washington, D.C. during the week of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, according to the company in a statement made earlier Wednesday."We are announcing that Airbnb will cancel reservations in the Washington, D.C. metro area during the Inauguration week," the statement read . "Additionally, we will prevent any new reservations in the Washington, D.C. area from being booked during that time by blocking such reservations."The company promised to fully reimburse all guests who had their reservation canceled. It will also pay back hosts who would have been owed cancellation fees under normal circumstances.The request asked Americans to not travel to the nation's capital, but rather to watch the inauguration virtually, according to Airbnb's statement.Airbnb's announcement is a pivot from its original plan for increased safety and security measures , according to CNBC . The platform stated it would remove people associated with the Jan. 6 Capitol riots from its mobile app.The company's decision comes after the announcement that the National Guard will deploy "at least" 10,000 troops by Saturday in preparation of Biden's Jan. 20 inauguration, according to the AP Press.Airbnb concluded its statement saying it has identified multiple people who "are either associated with known hate groups or otherwise involved in the criminal activity at the Capitol Building." These individuals have been banned from the platform.