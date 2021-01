Lays eggs, sweats milk and has no teeth

The platypus is endemic to eastern Australia and Tasmania. It is a protected species and classified by the IUCN as near-threatened.

Among the reasons why platypuses are considered mammals: they have mammary glands, grow hair and have three bones in their middle ears. Each trait helps to define a mammal.

The platypus belongs to the mammalian order monotreme, so named because monotremes use a singular opening for urination, defecation and sexual reproduction.

The animal is an excellent swimmer and spends much of its time hunting for insects and shellfish in rivers.

Its distinctive beak is filled with electrical sensors which are used to locate prey in muddy river beds.

The male platypus has a venomous spur behind each of its hind legs. The venom is poisonous enough to kill a dog and is deployed when males fight for territory.

Another 2020 study demonstrated that platypus fur is fluorescent. The animal's brown fur reflects a blue-green color when placed under UV light.

Often considered the world's oddest mammal, Australia's beaver-like, duck-billed platypus exhibits an array of bizarre characteristics: it lays eggs instead of giving birth to live babies, sweats milk, has venomous spurs and is even equipped with 10 sex chromosomes. Now, an international team of researchers led by University of Copenhagen has conducted a unique mapping of the platypus genome and found answers regarding the origins of a few of its stranger features.

It lays eggs, but nurses, it is toothless, has a venomous spur, has webbed feet, fur that glows and has 10 sex chromosomes. Ever since Europeans discovered the platypus in Australia during the late 1700's, the quirky, duck-billed, semi-aquatic creature has baffled scientific researchers.

Modern day researchers are still trying to understand how the platypus — often considered to be the world's oddest mammal — got to be so unique. Their understandings have now advanced, to a great degree. For the first time, an international team of researchers, led by University of Copenhagen biologists, has mapped a complete platypus genome. The study is published in the scientific journal, Nature.

"The complete genome has provided us with the answers to how a few of the platypus' bizarre features emerged. At the same time, decoding the genome for platypus is important for improving our understanding of how other mammals evolved — including us humans. It holds the key as to why we and other eutheria mammals evolved to become animals that give birth to live young instead of egg-laying animals," explains Professor Guojie Zhang of the Department of Biology.

"Indeed, the platypus belongs to the Mammalia class. But it has preserved many of its ancestors' original features — which probably contribute to its success in adapting to the environment they live in," says Professor Zhang.

During our own evolution, we humans lost all three so-called vitellogenin genes, each of which is important for the production of egg yolks. Chickens on the other hand, continue to have all three. The study demonstrates that the platypus genome contains one of these genes, which likely plays a role in egg production.

"It informs us that the platypus and humans shared a common ancestor which lived more than 170 million years ago — alongside the early dinosaurs in the Jurassic period," says Guojie Zhang.

Another trait that makes the platypus so unique is that it sweats milk through its skin rather than nursing through teats.

Yet another platypus oddity investigated by the researchers was how their sex is determined.