Society's Child
Another athlete drops dead: Cyclist Rab Wardell dies two days after winning Scottish title
BBC
Thu, 25 Aug 2022 09:43 UTC
Wardell won the elite men's title at the Scottish MTB XC Championships in Dumfries and Galloway at the weekend.
The rider appeared on BBC Scotland's The Nine programme on Monday evening, describing how he had overcome three punctures to win the race.
The former Commonwealth Games cyclist set a new record time for completing the West Highland Way in 2020.
Wardell, who lived in Glasgow, had been racing mountain bikes since he was a teenager, but only turned professional earlier this year.
His win at Kirroughtree Forest on Sunday was described as a "show of incredible resilience" by British Cycling after Wardell managed to catch the early race leaders to take the win.
Recalling the race the day after on The Nine, Wardell said: "To be honest, it was a bit of a disaster, but I just have to keep on trucking and keep racing.
"I guess I still felt confident that I'd be able to catch the leaders and win so I just gave it my best shot - what more can you do?"
Scottish Cycling said it was "devastated" to confirm the death of its former employee and international mountain biker Wardell.
"We have very little information at this stage, but we send our love and support to his family, friends and all those in our community who knew him," the organisation said on Twitter.
The Scottish Cross Country Association, which runs the mountain bike race series, said Wardell's death was the "saddest news".
A statement on the association's Facebook page said: "Our deepest sympathy to his friends, family and loved ones.
"He will be truly missed by our community and his determination, talent and friendship will live on in all our hearts and memories.
"I'm sure more eloquent words will be written by many but RIP Rab. Our Champion, Our Inspiration, Our Friend."
Reader Comments
Oh, I forgot, it's just a SAD syndrome, right? Perfectly normal and common since times immemorial..
Nah, I cannot have faith in humanity, only in individuals.. There are few who can see, but that shall be enough.. No one can stop the lemmings
All of this began and will end with monetary (greed) system, but it needs to crash and plummet into the abyss first.. then tiny communities can slowly rebuild the world into hopefully a more just place than it was now..
How many tens.. hundreds.. thousands.. millions of perfectly fine & seemingly healthy people need to die before masses notice that trend?!I hope you understood that those thousands...millions are basically "walking dead", didn't you ?
The damage is done, and the effect will occur - regardless of the delay. And they need to blame themselves first of all.
It took me some time to wrap my head about that.
Comment: Apparently his partner, Olympian Katie Archibald, tried to save him. From the BBC: Why would a champion athlete go into cardiac arrest two days after a championship race? The elephant in the room won't be mentioned in the media, but everyone who hears about this is wondering about his vaccination status.
