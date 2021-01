© Louis Anderson / AFP



There are fears for the passengers and crew aboard a domestic flight in Indonesia after officials lost contact.According to FlightRadar 24, Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182 from Jakarta to Pontianak on the island of Borneo departed from the Indonesian capital's airport at 2.37pm local time (7.37am GMT).Adita Irawati, the Indonesian Transport Ministry spokesperson, told the South China Morning Post : "At this point, we are investigating and coordinating the matter with Basarnas (the search and rescue agency) and KNKT (the transport safety body). We will release more information as soon as there are developments."Airfleets.net show the plane as being delivered to Continental Airlines in the US in May 1994. It joined the Sriwijaya Air fleet in 2012.Sriwijaya Air is a small carrier with a 737-only fleet. According to Airfleets.net it is operating only nine aircraft at present: three -500 series planes, five -800s and one -900.to an anti-stall system that, when activated by a faulty sensor, triggered both crashes.