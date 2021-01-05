Walmart quickly apologized, attributing the tweet to an employee who meant to send the insult on a personal account. That's probably true, though it doesn't exactly make Walmart look great. Walmart has more than $500 billion in revenue every year, and it apparently allows random incompetent political obsessives to control its corporate communications. What if the employee had tweeted that Walmart was shutting down stores? What if they abruptly endorsed abolishing the police or told people to loot Walmart stores? The mind reels.
But who cares? That's all besides the point. Now is as good a time as any for American patriots to remember that Walmart, like other globalist American megacorporations, is not our ally.
Conservatives seem to be slowly waking up to the danger of Amazon. When online commerce is dominated by a single tech company with a market cap approaching $2 trillion, whose owner also operates America's most powerful newspaper, it's easy to see why a company so massive needs to be broken up or otherwise stopped.
But before Amazon, there was Walmart, and Walmart hasn't disappeared. In fact, Walmart's profits are higher than ever thanks to America's Covid regime policy that favors massive megacorporations and trashes small business. According to a report from the Brookings Institution:
Walmart profit was $15.6 billion for the first 3 quarters compared to $10.7 billion for the same period for 2019, a 45 percent increase. [Chicago Tribune]But Walmart was laying waste to American small towns and small businesses long before Covid hit our shores and inundating us with a flood of plastic Chinese trash in the process. And it really has been overwhelmingly Chinese trash. In 2011, 70 percent of Wal-Mart's revenue came from products made in China. In 2015, a report estimated that Walmart's trade deficit with China cost America 400,000 jobs between 2001 and 2013. Repeatedly, Walmart engaged in predatory pricing, selling goods at a loss so that rivals would go out of business or be forced to accept Walmart's terms.
Comment: Walmart's predatory pricing is at least partly made possible by Chinese predatory pricing. There's a reason corporations go to China to get their stuff:
Lower labour costs account for 39% of the China price advantage. A highly efficient form of production known as "industrial network clustering," together with catalytic foreign direct investment, add another 16% and 3%, respectively. The remainder of the China price advantage is driven by elements challenged as unfair trade practices by foreign competitors. These include export subsides, which account for 17% of the advantage, an undervalued currency (11%), counterfeiting and piracy (9%), and lax environmental and worker health and safety regulatory regimes (5%).
While nominally headquartered in Arkansas, Walmart has served as an advance guard for a rising China. China tore the foundations of American prosperity into tiny bits small enough to be exported overseas, and Walmart reaped enormous profits. The Walton family's combined fortune is just as large as the huge sums amassed by Mark Zuckerberg or Jeff Bezos.
Walmart is America's single largest employer, and its average worker makes just $14.26 an hour, including benefits. Tens of thousands of Walmart employees rely on food stamps and Medicaid:
GAO sent questionnaires to state Medicaid and SNAP agencies and analyzed data from 15 such agencies across 11 states. Each agency reported the 25 most common employers of Medicaid enrollees and SNAP recipients. Among the 15 agencies, Walmart was in the top four employers of program beneficiaries in each and every one. [VTDigger]This is a deliberate part of Walmart's business strategy. If Walmart employees can receive government benefits, then the mega-corporation doesn't have to pay them as much. Thus, they are effectively receiving billions of dollars in subsidies from the federal government.
Even as it has reduced more and more of America into serfdom, Walmart has aided the globalist agenda to strip Americans of the few remaining rights they still possess. In August of 2019, Walmart called for reviving the nationwide ban on so-called "assault weapons." In September of 2019, CEO Doug McMillon published an open letter to Congress demanding more rollbacks to American gun rights. In the same letter, McMillon announced that Walmart would no longer sell handgun ammunition or many types of rifle ammunition. He also bragged that it had already stopped selling handguns.
Walmart's decision to end gun and ammunition sales has had a real impact due to the company's massive size and monopoly status in wide swathes of rural America. In parts of America where Walmart has already smashed existing local retailers, it's possible Walmart was the only store left still selling firearms. Now, Walmart has decided that the peasants should be disarmed.
Walmart has engaged in other globalist political stunts. In June, it stopped displaying Mississippi's state flag to pressure the state to replace it with one not containing the Confederate battle flag. That same month, it responded to the death of George Floyd by pledging $100 million to fight the fake crisis of "systemic racism." Thus, Walmart has given the globalist left's political operatives a major cut of their enormous profits. Perhaps this payoff to the globalists will be enough to ensure Walmart a continued seat at the trough alongside the other multinational corporations foreign interests greedily consuming America's seed corn.
So no, Senator Hawley shouldn't accept Walmart's fake apology. The company wants to avoid all attention as it gradually hollows out middle America, and only wants to be noticed when it can win Woke Points by condemning gun rights or freedom of speech. Hawley and other Republicans shouldn't play along. They should demand that Walmart and all other globalist American megacorporations pay real wages to real American workers, while prioritizing goods made in America over those made abroad. In other words, they should demand that Walmart actually behave like an American company, not a Chinese one, and not an "international" one.
This raises an important point even for those who support a patriotic "Buy American, Hire American" America First corporate policy. It is not sufficient for a company to be American in the technical legal sense. We must expect and demand that American corporations put America first if they want to enjoy the support of American customers and policy-makers alike. And if Walmart and similar globalist "American" companies don't want to play along, they should be put out of business.