A friend just texted in Georgia that the Dominion voting machine in Troup County is jammed. They put his ballot in a box and said they'd scan it later.

The steak is back on!



— BenTerrell (@benterrell) January 5, 2021

Georgia radio host John Fredricks said several voters in Republican precincts called his show Tuesday morning and told him that they were unable to cast their votes in the state's runoff election. The callers said workers at the polls told them to put their ballots in a box, telling them their ballots would be scanned later. Fredericks spoke about the problems reported by voters during an appearance on Steve Bannon's War Room Pandemic. Gabriel Sterling announced a problem in Columbia County, "Some issues in Columbia Co. There was a programming error on security keys for some locations scanners & pollworker cards. Voting continues on backup emergency ballots. Newly programmed keys&cards are being taken to locations via law enforcement." First hand claim posted to Twitter by a voter in the city of Covington in Newton County, "Just voted in Newton County Georgia. Heavy republican district.. When I went to place my printed ballot into the dominion machine, the poll worked said the scanner was broken and someone was coming to fix it, I placed it in the machine slot but not in the scanner." Another Newton County voter, "The Dominion scanner at my polling place in Newton County is not working. I'd be happy to meet anyone there and help out any way I can." A voter in Sandy Springs in Fulton County tweeted: A second hand account posted to Twitter, "A friend just texted in Georgia that the Dominion voting machine in Troup County is jammed. They put his ballot in a box and said they'd scan it later. The steak (sic) is back on!" Also a claim the same happened in Paulding County. Columbia County: My family in GA trying to vote this morning. Was told that machines are "down" and he has to vote provisional. Here's the catch: Machines are NOT down in Democrat county. Just the Repub Co. Columbia county...It's a Republican-majority county. People forced to vote with provisional ballots and told to check online later to see if the vote was counted. Next county over is Richmond Co, a Democrat-majority county, with machines that are working just fine.