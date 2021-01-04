© REUTERS/Charles Platiau



today, we do not have these data, we do not know absolutely if this vaccine protects against being contagious

The head of the French health authority has justified their slow progress in immunizing people against Covid-19 and suggested that there are still things we don't know about the Pfizer vaccine.Speaking on Monday,, admitted that the vaccination campaign had started too slowly but defended her strategy.The medical chief said that they didn't know if the jab would stop transmission and therefore the program must be focused on those who are at most risk.Le Guludec told BFMTV.Le Guludec's explanation is unlikely to win over the HAS's critics after it was revealed that France has only immunized 516 people in the first week of inoculations.By comparison,It is reported thatThe health authority has come under a barrage of criticism in recent days, with William Dab, the former Director General of Health, suggesting it would take 5,000 years to immunize the whole population at the current rate."The whole healthcare community does not understand why there is such a gap with Germany: Germany vaccinates 20,000 people per day, we are at 50", asserted Professor Mehdi Mejdoubi., further bolstering their vaccine supply.The country has overcome the worst of the second wave following months of strict measures since late autumn.