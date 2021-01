© AFP / FABRICE COFFRINI; AP Photo/Noah Berger; REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Pool

10. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey

9. Minneapolis City Council

8. Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan

7. Seattle City Council

6. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler

5. The 'Soros' district attorneys

4. California Gov. Gavin Newsom

3. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio

2. Senator Mazie Hirono

Honorable mention: The Smithsonian

1. Joe Biden, obviously

Nebojsa Malic is a Serbian-American journalist, blogger and translator, who wrote a regular column for Antiwar.com from 2000 to 2015, and is now senior writer at RT. Follow him on Twitter @NebojsaMalic

Amid the pandemic lockdowns, riots and a very controversial election, America's politicians raced to out-woke each other. From the obscure to the obvious, all listed here pledge allegiance to the flag...of critical social justice.Here they are, starting on the local level and going all the way up to the top.Minneapolis, Minnesota Mayor Jacob Frey simply must be mentioned in any review of performative wokeness in 2020. After the death of George Floyd - an African-American man whose death during a botched arrest was attributed to an officer kneeling on him, rather than Covid-19 or fentanyl present in his system - rioters set a police station and the surrounding block on fire. From there, the riots spread to the neighboring St. Paul and then across America.Yet the 13-member city council apparently decided to outdo Frey in public displays of wokeness. Composed of twelve Democrats and one Green, the council first voted to "defund the police" - outright replace the Minneapolis PD with a "reimagined public safety" agency. Except three of them then hired private security - at taxpayer expense of $4,500 a day - for themselves, saying they had received threats.Since then, the council has voted to spend an extra $500,000 to hire new police officers, only to slash the police budget by $8 million - in the name of 'racial justice' and 'equity' of course. They did so while lamenting the 537-percent increase in carjackings and a 17-percent spike in violent crime in general, as if that was entirely unrelated.For three weeks in June, Black Lives Matter activists and Antifa occupied several blocks of downtown Seattle, declaring it a Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ), also known as Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP). Mayor Jenny Durkan , a Democrat, initially insisted it was "not a lawless wasteland of anarchist insurrection" but "a peaceful expression of our community's collective grief and their desire to build a better world.""We could have the summer of love," she told CNN. When criticized by President Donald Trump, she shot back: "Seattle is fine. Don't be so afraid of democracy."As it turns out, the CHAZ-ites had an ally inside the citadel all along: Councilmember Kshama Sawant, a self-avowed socialist, whom Mayor Durkan accused of opening City Hall to the protesters and organizing the demonstration outside her residence.The city council sided with Sawant, rejecting Durkan's request to investigate her actions and saying there were more pressing issues demanding their attention, such as "a civil rights movement demanding we divest from racist, anti-Black systems." To exactly no one's surprise, a second CHAZ sprung up in early December.While much of the media attention was on Minneapolis and Seattle, the supposedly nonexistent Antifa joined with Black Lives Matter in Portland, Oregon to besiege a federal courthouse and immigration buildings. Mayor Ted Wheeler pulled a Frey and joined the "peaceful protests" in July, only to get the same reception When Trump sent federal agents to crack down on the riots, Wheeler denounced the move. "No thanks. We don't need your politics of division and demagoguery," he said in an open letter posted on Twitter at the end of August , channeling Seattle's Durkan. "Your offer to repeat that disaster is a cynical attempt to stoke fear and distract us from the real work of our city."Several years ago, Democrat mega-donor and globalist financier George Soros decided to pour millions of dollars into local US politics, specifically elections for district attorneys.In July, DA Diana Becton of Contra Costa County, California actually charged a couple with a "hate crime" for painting over a Black Lives Matter sign. Becton insisted BLM is "an important civil rights cause that deserves all of our attention."California may be dealing with rolling blackouts, unusually devastating wildfires and mass emigration to other states by people seeking a better life, but that hasn't stopped Governor Gavin Newsom from pledging allegiance to woke values on an almost daily basis.The law is part of California's "march toward equality" and would help "uphold the dignity" of all state residents, Newsom said.Lest you think the wokeness is endemic to the Left Coast, there was plenty of it on display in the Big Apple this year as well. Mayor De Blasio was quick to jump on the lockdown train, but abruptly reversed course in June and declared that the virus didn't apply to Black Lives Matter protests. Then he personally helped paint BLACK LIVES MATTER outside the Trump Tower in an act of "liberating" 5th Avenue, as he put it . NYPD was then told to look the other way at crime and guard the sign from people splattering it with paint instead.In December, de Blasio ordered the arrest of a Staten Island bar owner who refused his arbitrary orders banning indoor dining.Hirono (D-Hawaii) is so woke that the Constitution and even the English language can't contain her.Mere hours after Hirono made the baffling claim that the term "sexual orientation" was "offensive and outdated," Merriam-Webster altered their entry to reflect Hirono's assertion. Now that's woke!While not a politician as such, the world's largest museum and research institution complex is funded by the US government. It's unclear when exactly they decided to endorse the language of critical race theory and intersectional social justice, but this year it was finally noticed.Furore over the presentation led to its brief removal from the NMAAHC homepage, and an executive order by President Donald Trump in September, banning any sensitivity training that "scapegoated or stereotyped" people on the basis of race, sex or other characteristics. Democrats and diversity consultants have urged Joe Biden to rescind the order "on day one."Not Biden the man, who boasted of authoring the 1994 crime bill and praised KKK Exalted Cyclops Robert Byrd at his funeral -Already woke-adjacent for having been Barack Obama's wingman for eight years, the 78-year-old white guy from Delaware first burnished his credentials by picking Kamala Harris - or "Indian-Afro-Caribbean Woman Of Color" as the labels go - as his presumptive early replacement.Among the "firsts" so far are nominations of African-American men to head Treasury, Defense and EPA, a Native American to head Interior, a Latino as head of Health and Human Services, a "Latino and immigrant" two-fer as head of Homeland Security, and a Hispanic "White House Social Secretary" (we kid you not).Then there are "Women of Color" to be the US Trade Representative and chair the Council of Economic Advisers, while Neera Tanden gets to double-dip and be the "first woman of color and first South Asian American" to run the Office of Management and Budget. Lest we forget, ex-Fed chair Janet Yellen is to be the "first woman as Treasury Secretary."Bright woke future, here we come!