Back in the spring, when the coronavirus was first bearing down on Canada, I wrote a column about what a culture of safety looks like when encountering a pandemic. After a few decades of "safety first" on everything from construction sites to seat belts and bike helmets,There has been a remarkable consensus on the various pandemic restrictions. When a barbecue joint in Toronto defied the most recent lockdown, it occasioned thunderous maledictions and a massive police presence, mainly because there were no other miscreants to divide the public's attention.The ratcheting up of safety culture is partly a function of prosperity. Everyone wants to be safe, andStatic analysis is conceptually easy — the extra railing costs this much, snow tires cost that much, the extra insurance rider is an additional $100. It's painstaking, but with enough effort it can be done. We can measure how many fewer people die in car accidents in terms of kilometres driven, and the insurance industry can tell us how many of the safer, crash-absorbing cars they write off. Manufacturers know the marginal cost of the safety features. So the cost of safer cars can be (laboriously) estimated.How many fewer decks are built because of more stringent safety requirements? How many fewer summer painting jobs are available because regulations require safety equipment most students cannot afford?What is the cost, in terms of loss of enjoyment and fostering a spirit of adventure, of building safer, but more boring playgrounds? Or, more to the point this year,It may be that the spike in overdose deaths has been caused by some pandemic policies. Pandemic deaths are largely amongst the elderly, and opioid deaths generally occur among those much younger,to those additional overdose deathsThat can't be known definitively, illustrating the impossibility of really knowing what a safety culture costs. But the costs are immense, and it would be helpful to approximate them.That's whyPublished over the summer in the Journal of Economic Literature, it first got some attention in the economic press and in some conservative publications, before landing on the front cover of The Economist in November.In the paper, economists Jordan Nickerson and David Solomon argue thatThis has a measurable contraceptive effect — or at least a stronger correlation than many other explanationsNickerson and Solomon estimate thatin the United States.In 2017, 57 child deaths were prevented by car seats, but there were 8,000 fewer births that year.The idea that keeping children safer leads to fewer children may seem counter-intuitive at first. But it should be expected. If making something safer — children in cars — costs more, then it is not surprising that there is less of it. After all, that's the whole point of the government's highest priority policy: the carbon tax. If parents were levied a tax upon the carbon emissions of their children, we would have fewer babies.My guess is that by large margins Canadian adults prefer boring playgrounds to exciting ones, and more child safety regulation rather than less. Yet measuring the cost of safety, even if in a rough and ready way, does at least remind us that we are paying a price for it.What that price actually was in 2020 will be a key matter for investigation in 2021.