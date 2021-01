Christmas misdirection

Ontario Premier Doug Ford told media that he has accepted the resignation of Finance Minister Rod Phillips after it was revealed earlier this week that the minister flew to a Caribbean island for a holiday vacation.Peter Bethlenfalvy, president of the treasury board, will take pick up where Phillips left off ahead of the 2021 budget."This appointment will help ensure economic stability in the months ahead, as we support Ontario families, workers and businesses through the COVID-19 pandemic, and as we chart our path to long-term economic recovery," said Ford, according to The Toronto Sun. "I wanted to take this opportunity to unreservedly apologize for my decision to travel over the holidays... I've disappointed no one more than myself.""It was a significant error in judgment. A dumb, dumb mistake, I apologize for it, I regret it," Philips said at Pearson airport Thursday morning."I understand why some people believe that is the case but it is not - many politicians, in fact most politicians pre-plan and pre-load messages on social media," said Phillips on Thursday.