I have no regard for the smoke and mirrors of how the machines work, the hidden stuff in the code, or how this machine is supposed to be programmed. If the machine worked according to programming none of us would be standing here. We're here because something broke.



So I'm saying 'I don't care about the machine'. I don't even care about the code that was written in the machine. What I care about is that physical artifact. And you know what? That physical artifact has material differences from district to district that should not be there...Why are they there?

This isn't the beating of a drum this is the burning of a city."

Inventor Jovan Hutton Pulitzer was in front of the Georgia Senate today and he totally destroyed Georgia's 2020 election results and offered a plan wherePrior to today we've requested that President Donald J. Trump write an Executive Order mandating that the ballots and images in select states be audited and reviewed for fraud by Jovan Pulitzer.We first learned of Inventor Jovan Pulitzer a few weeks ago and reported that he is able to audit millions of ballots in a day based on his method for reviewing ballots and images. His biography and ideas were provided in our article. He believes there was fraud in the 2020 election and that he can prove it quickly.Today in Georgia Mr. Pulitzer gave a presentation that all of America should see and hear:Pulitzer shared:He shared the people of the state of Georgia trusted the state to ensure the election was valid and fraud free. The current election results are flawed:Our country was founded on a piece of paper! Pulitzer can look at the paper and determine almost immediately if a ballot is fraudulent or not. Pulitzer notes that he can look at 500,000 ballots in a couple hours.Please watch this presentation and share it with everyone you know. We need to have Mr. Pulitzer review the ballots from all the swing states.