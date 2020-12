© AP/Patrick Semansky



A group of Republican representatives is signaling their intent to mount a last-ditch challenge to the 2020 election leading up to the official congressional certification of the election results next week.Among the challengers isBrooks originally indicated his intent to challenge the certification in early November.he wrote on Twitter at the time. In an interview with the Birmingham News earlier this month, Brooks reiterated that intent, arguing thatAnd I can either ratify that illegal vote system," he continued,In a letter to congressional leaders earlier this month urging an investigation of the election results, Brooks cited "countless incontestable examples whereinThe letter, which was signed by 18 other GOP House members, asked for Capitol Hill leaders toJoining the effort isa vocal supporter of President Trump for several years who has been in Congress since 2017."I'm joining with the fighters in the Congress, and we are going to object to electors from states that didn't run clean elections," Gaetz told the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit earlier this month.meanwhile, two politicians —— have pledged to challenge the Jan. 6 process. On that date, "I will be contesting the election," Cawthorn said earlier this month at the Turning Point summit. Cawthorn is set to be the youngest member of Congress in over five decades as well as the youngest Republican ever elected. Cawthorn wrote of the announcement Budd, meanwhile, wrote a letter to the Republican members of the North Carolina House delegation. Noting thatBudd urged,Multiple swing states since last month have been at the center of prolonged controversy regarding allegations and accusations of illegal voting, unconstitutional election rule changes, and mail-in ballot fraud.Efforts to dispute and delay election results by the Trump campaign and other challengers have largely been shot down by courts, including a major attempt earlier this month by Texas and over a dozen other states hoping to delay the certification of results in several swing states.Republicans currently control the Senate, while Democrats hold a majority in the House.Democratic politicians in the past have made motions to challenge election certifications in Congress — after George W. Bush's two victories, for example, as well as Donald Trump's following the 2016 election — though none came to fruition.