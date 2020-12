© Screengrab via YouTube



Standing by their oath

Lawlessness won't prevail

Gun owners as backup

Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels made it clear this week that he and his officers will not put up anyone who would bring their lawlessness to his Florida community.In a video YouTube statement posted Tuesday, Daniels, who is black and a Republican, stood with about 20 deputies to declare to civil rights protesters who might consider getting violent that they are not only not welcome in Clay County, but also that he would not hesitate to dole out the pain and use legal gun owners to help keep the peace.Daniels began by letting citizens know that he and his officers are aware of the debate going on nationwide about police reform and sought to reassure them that the men and women in his office will stand by their oath to protect and defend the Constitution and protect the public."Look folks, don't fall victim to subjecting yourself to this conversation that law enforcement is bad, that law enforcement is the enemy of the citizens that we're sworn to protect and serve," Daniels said, noting that it's an oath that ends with "so help me God."He went on to explain how he and his officers view the lawlessness that has spread in many other cities and counties across the U.S."I know what happens when lawlessness prevails," he continued, adding, "God is raising up men and women, just like the folks you see standing behind me, who will have strong backbones and will stand in the gap between lawlessness and the good citizenry that we're sworn to protect and serve."With that said, he offered a very clear warning to those who would bring riots to Clay County."You can threaten all you want," Daniels said, but promised there would be a response: "You'll have something waiting on you that you don't want."Daniels said his speech was not a threat, but rather what people with courage who are tired of the violence need to do: "Somebody has to step up in front of the camera and say, 'Enough is enough.' Tearing up Clay County — that's not going to be acceptable."And yes, he did say that he would bring in legal gun owners as back up."You've been warned," he concluded.(H/T: New York Daily News