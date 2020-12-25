In an announcement on the social media site Parler, Stone wrote:
"The terms of my pardon allow me to sue the Department of Justice, Robert Mueller, James Comey, John Brennan, Rod Rosenstein, Josnathan Kravis, Aaron ... Zelinsky, Jeanie Rhee and Michael Morando. My lawyers will be filing formal complaints for prosecutorial misconduct's with DOJ office of professional responsibility at the same time I file a 25 million Dollar lawsuit against the DOJ and each of these individuals personally:In fact I am going to add Bill Barr to the lawsuit and I will handle his cross-examination personally.."Stone was convicted in November 2019 by a Washington jury of lying under oath to lawmakers also investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election.
He was found guilty of five counts of lying to the House Intelligence Committee for reaching out to WikiLeaks during the 2016 campaign, one count that he "corruptly influenced, obstructed, and impeded" the congressional investigation, and one count for attempting to "corruptly persuade" congressional testimony of radio show host Randy Credico, the Washington Examiner reported.
Trump commuted Stone's sentence in July, a day before he was due to begin serving a term of three years and four months. Stone, in a statement, thanked Trump for "completely erasing the criminal conviction to which I was subjected in a Soviet-style show trial on politically-motivated charges."
Stone's pardon was one of dozens issued over two days that included political allies such as 2016 campaign manager Paul Manafort, who was convicted in the Russian election probe, and Charles Kushner, father of Trump's son-in-law and presidential adviser Jared Kushner.
Trump had previously issued a commutation of Stone's sentence one day before he was set to begin serving it.
In total, Trump issued on Wednesday pardons to 26 individuals and commuted part or all of the sentences of an additional three people. A commutation removes the punishment but leaves the conviction in place.
Of special interest for Trump has been attacking the results of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign, a case Trump repeatedly dismissed as a political witch hunt.
Besides Manafort and Stone, Trump has pardoned two other major figures from the Russia probe, former national security adviser Michael Flynn and former adviser George Papadopoulos.
