An IT expert and NSA whistle blower who looked at the data online can confirm that the DNC data leaked by WikiLeaks was definitively not hacked, it was copied to a disk or flash drive.
We reported on May 11, 2019, that Roger Stone and his legal team are requesting the report from Crowdstrike, the firm connected with the Deep State who reportedly did inspect the DNC server after emails were released by WikiLeaks.
Their position is that if the Mueller team and the FBI did not inspect the DNC server, then how can they know that the server was hacked. This logical argument makes sense -
The Mueller team is fighting back against the Stone team and arguing that it is not necessary to see the documents that support that Russia hacked the DNC -
We've been saying for months that the entire Russia collusion delusion is a sham. To date there has been no information reported that ascertains that the DNC was hacked by the Russians. No reports to date show that the DNC server was inspected by the Mueller team and the FBI. Since this is the case, there is no way the Mueller team can claim the server was hacked.
More people believe that the DNC has emails stolen by an insider and this is how the DNC emails reached WikiLeaks. The WikiLeaks team has stated numerous times that Russians did not provide them the DNC emails.
Since there is no proof for the emails being hacked, the reports Russians involved in the collusion delusion evaporate. This would and should destroy the entire Russian sham make-believe case. Our reporting has been confirmed by others in the Intelligence community.
Overnight it was reported that former NSA employee and whistle blower, Bill Binney, has reviewed the information provided online and it shows that the data coming from the DNC was not hacked but rather copied to a disk or flash drive!
Binney says:
The problem with the Mueller report and the Rosenstein indictment is it's all based on lies. I mean the fact they're still lying about the, saying the DNC was hacked by the Russians and the Russians gave it to WikiLeaks.
Well, we had some of our people and our group, the VIPS, the Veteran Intelligence Professionals, look at the data that WikiLeaks posted on the DNC data. They actually posted the DNC data...
...that entire set of data was read to a thumb drive or a CD Rom then physically transported. Now this is what Kim Dotcom is saying. This is what Julian Assange basically was inferring. Others have been saying the same things."
It's clear the DNC was not hacked and it's more likely an insider like Seth Rich copied the files to a disk drive than that the Russians hacked the DNC.
The major problem Stone has with his case is that his judge is the corrupt Obama appointed Judge Amy Berman Jackson. As we reported, the judge overseeing the Roger Stone case, Amy Berman Jackson, has demanded that she see the entire unredacted Mueller sham report in order to oversee Stone's case. Judge Jackson is a corrupt Obama appointee who will go to any length to stop a conservative from receiving justice.
Sadly, Judge Jackson has a horrible far left record on the bench. In 2013 Judge Jackson rejected arguments from the Catholic Church that Obamacare's requirements that employers provide cost free coverage of contraceptive services in spite of being contrary to their religious beliefs. This was overturned by the Supreme Court.
In 2017 Judge Jackson dismissed the wrongful death suit against Hillary Clinton filed by two of the families who lost loved ones in Benghazi. The families argued that Clinton had done little to help their sons and then lied to cover it up.
Then on January 19, 2018, Paul Manafort's case was reassigned to Judge Jackson on January 19th, a few weeks after being filed. She put Manafort in solitary confinement.
No individual who disagrees with Obama will receive justice in Judge Jackson's court.
Judge Jackson was next somehow assigned to the Roger Stone case. She also placed a gag order on Stone as she did Manafort, preventing him from defending himself in the public square while Jackson's colleagues in the media and at the Mueller team defame Stone daily.
Judge Jackson ordered that she should see sections of the Mueller report related to Roger Stone -
A federal judge in Washington on Thursday ordered the Justice Department to turn over any unredacted sections of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian activities during the 2016 presidential campaign that relate to longtime Republican political operative Roger Stone.Roger Stone will have to wait until corrupt judge Jackson looks at the unredacted Mueller report and determine whether he is allowed to see it! This is unbelievable!!!
U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson gave federal prosecutors until Monday to "submit unredacted versions of those portions of the report that relate to defendant Stone and/or 'the dissemination of hacked materials.'" Jackson said she would review the material in private to see if it is relevant to the case and to decide whether Stone and his defense team will have access to the material, likely under strict supervision.
Mueller, Weissmann and Judge Amy Berman Jackson should be thrown in jail for their blatant abuse of the US judicial system in torturing and destroying the lives of those who worked with President Trump all based on a pile of lies. Americans want justice!