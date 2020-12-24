© Sputnik / Vldimir Astapkovich

Electronic voting will be rolled out further across Russia next year, with parliamentary elections going online in a number of regions. By 2024, it's possible that the next presidential election will be conducted on the web.That's according to Ella Pamfilova, the chairwoman of Russia's Central Election Commission, the body responsible for conducting and overseeing how the country votes.If all goes to plan, the next presidential election could be conducted online throughout the whole country.Kalachev also noted that it is crucial to maintain the trust of older voters, who may not understand online elections.In Russia, electronic voting was first used in the 2019 elections in Moscow and Nizhny Novgorod. It was used again this year in two parliamentary by-elections, in the regions of Kursk and Yaroslavl.In May, a survey conducted by pollster WCIOM revealed that more than half of the respondents (69 percent) would vote in-person if given a choice.