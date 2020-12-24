© AP/Carolyn Kaster



The Pentagon fired back Wednesday at President-elect Joseph R. Biden,In a blunt statement released shortly after midnight, senior Pentagon officials saidafter a holiday break agreed to by both sides.The statement came in response to claims by the Biden team that it never agreed to a holiday break.Mr. Biden made headlines on Tuesday by saying "the Defense Department won't even brief us" on key issues, including a massive hack of the federal government that most security and defense officials have attributed to Russia."Even if he doesn't take it seriously, I will," Mr. Biden said.In claiming the Defense Department will not brief his team, Mr. Biden seemed to reference meetings between Pentagon and transition officials that were scheduled for last Friday but ultimately got postponed.