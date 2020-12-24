Biden
© AP/Carolyn Kaster
Former VP Joe Biden
The Pentagon fired back Wednesday at President-elect Joseph R. Biden, calling his claim that the Defense Department is refusing to brief the Biden transition team on key issues a "patently false" allegation.

In a blunt statement released shortly after midnight, senior Pentagon officials said they will resume formal meetings with the Biden transition team in early January, after a holiday break agreed to by both sides.

The statement came in response to claims by the Biden team that it never agreed to a holiday break.

Mr. Biden made headlines on Tuesday by saying "the Defense Department won't even brief us" on key issues, including a massive hack of the federal government that most security and defense officials have attributed to Russia.

The president-elect said his team isn't getting cooperation from the Defense Department and is in the dark on the extent of damage caused by the hack, largely because of President Trump's downplaying of the incident.

"Even if he doesn't take it seriously, I will," Mr. Biden said.

In claiming the Defense Department will not brief his team, Mr. Biden seemed to reference meetings between Pentagon and transition officials that were scheduled for last Friday but ultimately got postponed.