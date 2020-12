© REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Turning Point USA's Student Action Conference is underway in Palm Beach, Florida. Footage shows hundreds attending the event, despite last minute capacity changes that led to chaotic first night.The "questionable last minute capacity changes" led to a chaotic first night for the summit where some speakers brought the show outside to attendees who were blocked from entering the building due to Covid-19 restrictions.Turning Point USA, a conservative organization mainly aimed at students and young Americans, told to Red State that the contract for the event had to be renegotiated with city officials once the Covid-19 pandemic hit, but that didn't stop people from being barred from the event.The new contract, according to statements from Turning Point, would have allowed overflow audience members to still take part in the conference by occupying an exhibit hall, so as not to violate the event's 50 percent capacity rule for the main hall.Once speakers like Fox News host Tucker Carlson got wind of the situation, they decided to take the event to the streets.Some conservatives cried bias over the limitations on the event, citing "leftist" protests across the country from groups like Black Lives Matter that not only turned violent sometimes, but also blatantly breached Covid-19 restrictions."Leftist goons can burn down city blocks, but conservative kids can't gather in a convention center?" radio host Todd Starnes tweeted in response to the debacle.