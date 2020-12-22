Society's Child
'Let us in!' Students swarm Charlie Kirk-headlined Turning Point USA conference for 2nd day after HUNDREDS locked out on 1st night
RT
Sun, 20 Dec 2020 00:52 UTC
"Students once again attempt to get into @TPUSA Student Action Summit after many of them were blocked by police from entering the venue last night due to questionable last minute capacity changes by county officials," Blaze reporter Elijah Shaffer tweeted on Sunday, along with footage of the massive crowd gathered in Florida to hear conservative speakers such as Vice President Mike Pence, My Pillow founder Mike Lindell, and Donald Trump Jr.
The "questionable last minute capacity changes" led to a chaotic first night for the summit where some speakers brought the show outside to attendees who were blocked from entering the building due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Turning Point USA, a conservative organization mainly aimed at students and young Americans, told to Red State that the contract for the event had to be renegotiated with city officials once the Covid-19 pandemic hit, but that didn't stop people from being barred from the event.
The new contract, according to statements from Turning Point, would have allowed overflow audience members to still take part in the conference by occupying an exhibit hall, so as not to violate the event's 50 percent capacity rule for the main hall.
Palm Beach County officials, however, blocked students from entering the lobby area to register for the event once the main ballroom was at capacity. According to the local CBS affiliate, city officials said that Turning Point USA over-registered the event, while the conservative group claimed access to the main ballroom was cut off well below the 50 percent threshold, and the overflow agreement was not adhered to as attendees were blocked from receiving badges to actually enter.
Once speakers like Fox News host Tucker Carlson got wind of the situation, they decided to take the event to the streets.
Some conservatives cried bias over the limitations on the event, citing "leftist" protests across the country from groups like Black Lives Matter that not only turned violent sometimes, but also blatantly breached Covid-19 restrictions.
"Leftist goons can burn down city blocks, but conservative kids can't gather in a convention center?" radio host Todd Starnes tweeted in response to the debacle.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Poland threatens hefty fines for social media companies that censor legal speech, users everywhere celebrate
- 'Let us in!' Students swarm Charlie Kirk-headlined Turning Point USA conference for 2nd day after HUNDREDS locked out on 1st night
- Early humans may have survived the harsh winters by hibernating
- Psychopathic traits may have distinct neurobiological correlates in youth
- Best of the Web: New York Times normalizes racist eugenics supported by woke doctors
- MI Sec of State official recorded telling volunteers to count "multiple ballots with the very same signature" during Antrim County vote "audit" - UPDATE
- Georgia state senator's report: Coordinated illegal actions appear to have taken place during election
- 2020: The year the Church was as sharp as a two-edged marshmallow
- Previous Nevada voter fraud testimony matches Antrim County's forensic report perfectly
- Plants can be larks or night owls just like us says new research
- Best of the Web: New study shows mask mandates had zero effect in Florida or nationwide, but the lie continues
- Snow causes traffic jam with a 1,000 cars stretching for 9 miles in Japan
- Law prohibits Pence from accepting electoral votes from fraudulently certified states claims constitutional lawyer
- Dream of alliance from Lisbon to Vladivostok dies: German efforts to create a Europe without Russia forged a Europe against Russia
- Rand Paul: Masks 'are all about submission'
- YouTube removes video of Trump lawyer's opening statement at Senate Committee hearing
- Schiff slams Trump's China tweet as 'destructive & deceitful'; claims no question Russia is behind hacking scare
- Virginia law professor raises eyebrows with suggestion to achieve racial 'Equality': Double-count the votes of black people
- Soros-funded Los Angeles DA stokes more outrage: Calls family of murder victim too uneducated to 'keep their mouth shut'
- 'No food for you!': NYC restaurants to ban Cuomo from dining in their establishments
- Dream of alliance from Lisbon to Vladivostok dies: German efforts to create a Europe without Russia forged a Europe against Russia
- Rand Paul: Masks 'are all about submission'
- YouTube removes video of Trump lawyer's opening statement at Senate Committee hearing
- Schiff slams Trump's China tweet as 'destructive & deceitful'; claims no question Russia is behind hacking scare
- Former IC official listed on Hunter Biden-'Russian plant' letter says he never signed it
- Covid to be over by spring 2021 - Russia's health watchdog
- What's to hide? Georgia County Elections Board dismisses challenges to validity of state's voter roll
- Carter Page was accused of dealing with Russia exactly how Hunter Biden dealt with China
- White House Covid response coordinator went to family Thanksgiving despite her travel warnings
- German investments in Russia back on track despite lockdowns & Western sanctions
- SOTT Focus: Who is Creating a New Chinese Boogey Man? (An Examination of Modern Psychological Warfare)
- UK wasted BILLIONS during lockdown by awarding gov contracts to unqualified 'associates'
- Rep. Matt Gaetz says he will challenge Electoral College votes on Jan. 6
- California appeals court blocks judge's order allowing San Diego restaurants to resume indoor dining - keeps Newsom's lockdown in full effect
- Trump campaign takes fight over Penn. election, ballot laws to Supreme Court
- UK defence chief says they will focus on 'сyber escalation below war threshold' against Russia and China
- UK's lockdown extension will have "severe" economic impact
- The Gyre Widens
- Tackling the infrastructure and unemployment crises: The 'American System' solution
- Simple math shows Biden claims 13M more votes than there were eligible voters who voted in 2020 election
- Poland threatens hefty fines for social media companies that censor legal speech, users everywhere celebrate
- 'Let us in!' Students swarm Charlie Kirk-headlined Turning Point USA conference for 2nd day after HUNDREDS locked out on 1st night
- Best of the Web: New York Times normalizes racist eugenics supported by woke doctors
- MI Sec of State official recorded telling volunteers to count "multiple ballots with the very same signature" during Antrim County vote "audit" - UPDATE
- Georgia state senator's report: Coordinated illegal actions appear to have taken place during election
- 2020: The year the Church was as sharp as a two-edged marshmallow
- Previous Nevada voter fraud testimony matches Antrim County's forensic report perfectly
- Law prohibits Pence from accepting electoral votes from fraudulently certified states claims constitutional lawyer
- Virginia law professor raises eyebrows with suggestion to achieve racial 'Equality': Double-count the votes of black people
- Soros-funded Los Angeles DA stokes more outrage: Calls family of murder victim too uneducated to 'keep their mouth shut'
- 'No food for you!': NYC restaurants to ban Cuomo from dining in their establishments
- Video shows anti-mask protest at Phoenix's Christown Spectrum Mall
- Covid-19 stimulus deal, agreed by Congress after months of wrangling, roasted for $600 'payoff' is rated 'worse than Ebenezer Scrooge'
- Another win for the woke mob: Robert E. Lee statue removed from US Capitol building
- Germany: Halle synagogue attacker sentenced to life in prison
- Flashback: Pfizer Hit with Largest Criminal Fine in US History
- The woke left are demonizing parents and want to abolish the family. It's the intellectual equivalent of a toddler's tantrum
- "We're outside!" Video shows Calgary police aggressively arrest ice skater for 'violating health orders'
- CEO of cybersecurity company lays out scope of cyberattack on US, suggests culprit not yet known
- 'We support free press, but...': Conservatives mutiny after neocon Heritage Foundation says Assange is 'US enemy' unworthy of pardon
- Early humans may have survived the harsh winters by hibernating
- Early humans may have hibernated to weather harsh winters
- Today's China espionage scandals revive the Gouzenko Hoax that unleashed the Cold War
- Mummified baboons hint at mysterious civilization of Punt
- History of Israeli tech domination
- Flashback: The top five rigged US presidential elections
- Evolution of market economy in Ancient Greece revealed in pollen study
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Picking Matthew Ehret's Brain: How Darwinism Took Over the World, and Why Ertugrul Is Awesome
- New parts of Herod's palace revealed, including 300-seat personal theater
- Why China is NOT your enemy (and what really controls Canada and the US deep state)
- New evidence that Neandertals buried their dead
- Hidden network of Amazonian villages discovered by archaeologists
- Adapt 2030: Overlapping cycles of the ages, floods and civilization
- Neanderthal Y chromosome is much closer to modern humans than thought
- SOTT Focus: Plague of Liars: Nuremberg Code Outlaws Forced Medical Procedures, Which INCLUDES Mandatory Vaccinations
- Best of the Web: The Nuremberg Tribunal: 75 years later and still the basis for humanity's survival
- Impacts of cyclical climate change on human history revealed in new Cahokia study
- Ancient humans deliberately voyaged to Japanese Islands suggest new study
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with Rod Dreher: How to Survive the Coming Soft Totalitarianism
- Putin expels the oligarchs
- Psychopathic traits may have distinct neurobiological correlates in youth
- Plants can be larks or night owls just like us says new research
- Best of the Web: New study shows mask mandates had zero effect in Florida or nationwide, but the lie continues
- Ancient wolf pup mummy uncovered in Yukon permafrost reveals surprising findings
- Antler cannibalism in reindeer increasing in Norway
- Expanding ocean anoxic zones and periods of geologic upheaval
- Human brains 99% similar to chimpanzees, what's in the other 1%?
- Darwinism, storytelling, and the futurist ET myth
- What's behind the mysterious, earth-shaking boom of the 'Seneca Guns'?
- Modern Iceland: Colder, more ice than any other time in the last 8000 years except the 1800s
- Scientists achieve long-range quantum teleportation
- Proof-of-concept study paves way for growing human organs
- Radio emissions may have been detected from exoplanet
- FDA approves genetically altering pigs, to potentially make food, drugs, and transplants safer
- NASA Hubble telescope tracks dark storms on Neptune behaving oddly
- A new toy for Big Brother: This satellite can peer inside buildings, day or night
- Parting gift from 2020? NASA warns FIVE asteroids headed this way
- Ryugu asteroid samples prove to be beyond Japan's scientists' expectations
- Child's bones buried 40,000 years ago solve a longstanding Neanderthal mystery
- Humans may not be the only species to domesticate others
- Snow causes traffic jam with a 1,000 cars stretching for 9 miles in Japan
- Devastating flood hits near Barcelona, Spain
- Vicious feedback loop brings intense winter conditions across India
- Randall Carlson - Winter Solstice 2020
- Explosion at Sakurajima volcano, Japan
- Landslides severely damage houses in Iceland after record rainfall for 5-day period
- Floods in Veracruz, Mexico
- 1 dead after further floods and landslides in south Thailand - up to 6 inches of rain in 24 hours
- Iceberg size of Delaware heading for collision with South Georgia Island splits into two pieces
- Hawaii volcano: Kilauea erupts on state's Big Island followed by magnitude 4.4 earthquake
- Winter strikes early in North Africa with snow blanketing the Sahara
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Antarctica cycle, Sahara winter storm and the procession shift
- Shallow magnitude 6.3 earthquake jolts Aomori Prefecture area in Japan
- Environmental disasters across world in 2020
- More evacuated as floods worsen in Terengganu, Malaysia
- UK weather: Landslides and flooding after half a month's rain falls in one day
- Impressive light pillars recorded over Tyumen in Western Siberia
- New Hampshire snow totals from December 17 storm - 4 feet for Danbury, almost record-breaking
- Snowfall tally at Alyeska Ski Resort in Alaska at 260 inches - 8 feet more than last season
- Forest guard, volunteer die in elephant attack in Tamil Nadu, India - 3 such deaths for the state in 2 days
- Meteor fireball recorded over the Netherlands, observed as far away as Scotland
- 'Loud booms' in Austin, Texas lead to 911 calls but no explanation
- 'Explosion' heard across North Staffordshire, Stoke-on-Trent, UK
- Southwestern Idaho doorbell camera catches reported meteor explosion
- People across Ohio valley report loud, mysterious boom
- Bright meteor fireball over São Paulo, Brazil
- Meteor fireball streaks over Minnesota
- Stunning meteor fireball over the Atlantic Ocean
- Meteor fireball over Goiás, Brazil
- Meteoric majesty: Geminids provide spectacular celestial fireworks display
- Bright meteor fireball captured over eastern France
- 'Loud boom' heard in southern Tennessee likely a meteor
- Mysterious fireball spotted in skies over Morecambe, England explained by experts
- Meteor fireball recorded blazing over Ontario, Canada
- Mystery 'boom' heard over Bath, England in early morning hours
- Ground shaking, loud explosion reported across Escambia County, Florida
- Loud boom heard across central New York state apparently a meteoroid
- Bright meteor fireball over the Mediterranean Sea on December 2
- Falling meteor causes fireball, flash of light over parts of Ontario
- Mysterious, loud 'boom' shakes North Okanagan, British Columbia residents
- Flashback: Pfizer to pay £50m after deaths of Nigerian children in drug trial experiment
- Tennessee nurse passes out on camera minutes after taking COVID-19 vaccine
- COVID-19 testing scandal deepens
- Coronavirus vaccine era
- Radiation from wireless devices may cause breast cancer, new study shows
- WHO (finally) admits PCR tests create false positives
- Coronavirus vaccine: why it's important to know what's in the placebo
- Direct cellular interaction between nervous and immune systems discovered
- Pfizer to assess report about 'potential serious allergic reaction' to Covid-19 vaccine after Alaska health worker is hospitalized
- Flashback Best of the Web: Herd immunity: Flawed science and mass vaccination failures
- Remdesivir is a scam like Tamiflu
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Vaccine Shenanigans
- CNN: 'Don't be alarmed' if people start dying after taking the vaccine
- Study identifies thousands of preventable deaths caused by heart disease and stroke during COVID-19 pandemic
- Coincidence? Brandy Vaughan, Big Pharma whistleblower and outspoken critic of vaccines found dead by her ten-year-old son
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Coming Biosecurity State UPDATE: Banned from YouTube within one hour!
- 'Mystery' illness puts hundreds in hospital in Andhra Pradesh, India
- COVID vaccine hesitancy widespread, even among medical professionals
- Public needs to prep for vaccine side effects
- Fauci: Case count to decline after inauguration day
- The 16 facial expressions most common to emotional situations worldwide
- Researchers could induce illusions on demand
- How close is too close?
- Dissenting voices: Finding courage to speak against your assailant
- 'Collective traumatic experience': People report more anger and sadness in their dreams during pandemic
- The perfect fictional psychopath: We Need to Talk About Kevin
- Alexander Solzhenitsyn: Live not by lies
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Navigating The Chaos
- The individual solution to avoiding totalitarianism
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Impenetrable Fortress of Thoughtitude: When Belief Trumps Truth
- Both sides of the brain help adults learn a new language says study
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Brainwashing Is Easy, Thinking Isn't
- Hypnosis experts cast doubt on famous psychological experiments
- Why, as a neurosurgeon, I believe in free will
- Best of the Web: How the MEAN psychologists got us to comply with coronavirus restrictions
- Tactics: The psychology behind the Trump-Biden debate interruptions
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Our Place in the Cosmos, and Why the New Atheists Are Wrong
- Chimps pare down their social circle in later years
- How the brain recognises objects
- Neuroscience can help us understand why free will is real
- Best of the Web: Ex-CIA boss Brennan says Pentagon's declassified UFO videos are 'eyebrow-raising,' advises 'to keep an open mind'
- Jeremy Corbell interviews author of piece on former Israeli Space Program Director, professor Haim Eshed's UFO revelations
- Best of the Web: 'Fast Movers' and Transmedium Vehicles - The Pentagon's Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force
- 'Humanity not yet ready' - Aliens asked not to be revealed says former head of Israel's Space Program
- Best of the Web: Leaked photo surfaces of purported unidentified aerial phenomena
- Jet on approach to UK airport almost collides with mystery object, shocking report finds pilots had 'no time to act'
- Another Chicago Mothman sighting? USPS employee reports seven-foot-tall, red-eyed creature at O'Hare International Airport
- The Phenomenon: New UFO documentary
- 'UFO' seen being 'followed through sky' by mysterious orbs in Japan
- Were ghosts caught on film at Gettysburg Civil War memorial?
- Eyewitness in Odessa, Ukraine: 'I filmed UFO over the Black Sea'
- UFO response protocol sent to Japanese military after Pentagon video release
- Mysterious lights in South Carolina sky spark UFO debate
- Unexplained lights seen in night sky above Largs, Scotland
- 'The seventh observable': An examination of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena from a scientific perspective
- Missing 411? TV producer Terrence Woods vanished while filming on The 'Gold Rush' franchise for Discovery
- Pentagon forming task force to investigate military's UFO encounters
- 'Barbaric' horse killings put French countryside on alert
- "The CIA simulated UFO abductions in Latin America as psychological warfare experiments" says Dr. Jacques Vallée in latest book
- Best of the Web: Investigations task force possible after more cattle mutilations in eastern Oregon
- Sci-Fi fan surprised to learn he hates strong female characters
- It's over: In blow to Biden transition, Trump reveals he has obtained the Darksaber
- California mulling tax on breathing
- Tom Curse: Tom Cruise Covid rant - star warns Mission: Impossible crew they're 'f***ing gone' if they break rules on set
- Flashback: 'You're a piece of sh*t and I hope everyone like you dies,' says Biden to Democratic voter in stirring call for party unity
- Newsom issues double stay-at-home order where you have to stay in a smaller house inside your original house
- Help at last! House relief bill will provide free 'going out of business' signs to small business owners
- Santa HACKED! 138,000 kids suddenly added to nice list in middle of night
- Adolf Hitler wins election in former German colony
- White Witch Whitmer casts spell on Michigan: Always winter and never Christmas
- US government prepares for next pandemic
- Biden's all-female communications team won't tell nation what's wrong: "Nation should already know!"
- Biden's dogs have told pet psychic that their master 'will be a great president'
- Staffers crying over Jordan Peterson book cured by forcing them to read Jordan Peterson book
- Pro tip from The Bee: Skip the Black Friday deals and hold out for the next peaceful protest
- Utah man hopes monolith is aliens structure but deep down knows it's just a publicity stunt
- California building wall to stop sane people from leaving
- Politicians officially exempt from lockdown rules because lizard people can't catch COVID
- Gov. Whitmer refuses to throw Ring Of Power back into fires Of Mount Doom
- Girlfriend keeps referring to herself as 'wife-elect' despite no official confirmation from boyfriend
Jupiter-Saturn 'conjunction', December 21, 2020
Quote of the Day
By their fruits, ye shall know them
- Matthew 7:16
Recent Comments
My Rep is Cathy McMorris-Rogers. She's a piece of work, but I voted for her because I generally don't vote for libtards, not at this point.
Most people are sheeple. R.C.
Gasp gasp!!! Pretty standard behavior for the privileged class they jump on a chartered or private jet to go hold a reduce your carbon foot print...
All you need to know is the CDC flu surveillance data.... Oh wait... there is none past week 20... boy that's strange. You'd think we'd want a...
Perfect time for the phrase "The devil is in the details". Personally, I've kicked religion, but I've kept my faith. Is it even possible? Of...