The flood situation in the east coast of the peninsula has worsened, with the number of victims evacuated to temporary relief centres (PPS), at of 8 am today,compared to 6,627 yesterday evening.In Terengganu, the number of victims increased to 6,305 people from 1,663 families as of 8 am compared to 5,776 people (1,478 families) at 4 pm yesterday, which led to the opening of three more PPS, making it 49 PPS in total so far.Terengganu disaster management committee secretariat chief lieutenant colonel (PA) Che Adam A Rahman said Kemaman district was the worst hit with 5,108 evacuees (1,238 families) placed in 25 PPS as opposed to 4,729 people (1,135 families) yesterday.In Dungun, the number of evacuees rose to 381 (104 families), all placed in 10 PPS, compared to 326 (95 families) in seven PPS before this while in Hulu Terengganu, there are now 806 evacuees (318 families) compared to 710 (245 families) yesterday evening.In Setiu, the number of flood evacuees remains at 11 from three families.Meanwhile, Hulu Terengganu district police chief DSP Mohd Adli Mat Daud reminded the people not to treat the flood situation as a 'water carnival', adding that many, especially children have been seen playing in floodwaters.He cautioned that while floods may be a normal annual occurrence for the people, the situation can be unpredictable, especially for children when strong currents hit.In KELANTAN, the number of evacuees in four districts jumped to 1,003 people as of 8 am, compared to 851 victims yesterday evening, with Gua Musang becoming the latest district after Tanah Merah, Kuala Krai and Pasir Mas to be hit by floods.According to the state Welfare Department's online flood portal, another PPS was opened at SK Limau Kasturi, Gua Musang to place 13 flood victims from two families.Pasir Mas has the highest number of evacuees with 603 people (197 families in 10 PPS), followed by Kuala Krai (226 victims from 56 families in seven PPS) and Tanah Merah with 161 evacuees from 42 families in six PPS).According to the DID website, http://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, as of 8 am, today, Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang recorded a reading of 10.43m (danger level 10m), Sungai Kelantan in Kuala Krai at 25.15m (danger level 25m) and Kg Temangan, Machang 17.43m (danger level 15.9m).Meanwhile, three rivers recorded readings past the warning level, namely Sungai Kelantan in Kusial, Tanah Merah with a reading of 15.93 m (warning 14m), Sungai Golok in Jenob Tanah Merah at 22.65 m (warning 22.50m) and Sungai Golok in Kuala Jambu, Tumpat at 2.38m (warning 2.15m).Rivers with water exceeding the warning level were Sungai Galas in Limau Kasturi, Gua Musang at 57.49 m (warning 56m) and Sungai Kelantan at the Customs jetty in Kota Bahru at 3.75 m (warning 3 m).Meanwhile, Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department deputy director Mohd Wildan Azhari has advised the people not to move to PPS on their own, as they run the risk of being stranded in floodwaters.Source- BERNAMA