A Tennessee nurse passed out on cameraCritical care nurse Tiffany Dover at CHI Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga was having a lucid discussion with WRCBtv following her vaccination, when she became visibly impaired - holding her hand to her head and swaying. She then apologized to the news crew, turned away from the camera, and fainted."Ten minutes after the shot, Dover became light-headed and passed out while speaking with us," the outlet reported.Watch:Dover took the vaccine on camera beforehand ( h/t ).The rest of the vaccinations reportedly went off without a hitch after the hospital received 975 doses.If triggered, it causes an abrupt drop in blood pressure and a decreased heart rate, which can cause blood to pool in the legs - which in some cases can result in brief loss of consciousness known as vasovagal syncope.Examples: