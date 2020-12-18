nurses passes out vaccine covid
A Tennessee nurse passed out on camera ten minutes after taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

Critical care nurse Tiffany Dover at CHI Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga was having a lucid discussion with WRCBtv following her vaccination, when she became visibly impaired - holding her hand to her head and swaying. She then apologized to the news crew, turned away from the camera, and fainted.

"Ten minutes after the shot, Dover became light-headed and passed out while speaking with us," the outlet reported.

Watch:


Dover took the vaccine on camera beforehand (h/t).

nurse gets vaccine
She told WRCBtv that this is 'not an uncommon reaction for her,' explaining "I have a history of having an over-reactive vagal response, and so with that if I have pain from anything, hangnail or if I stub my toe, I can just pass out."

The rest of the vaccinations reportedly went off without a hitch after the hospital received 975 doses.

The vagal response occurs when the vagus nerve is stimulated, setting off a chain of events within the body involving the central nervous system, peripheral nervous system and the cardiovascular system.

vagal response triggers
If triggered, it causes an abrupt drop in blood pressure and a decreased heart rate, which can cause blood to pool in the legs - which in some cases can result in brief loss of consciousness known as vasovagal syncope.

Examples: