O:H header
A participant in the trials of a Covid-19 vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University has died. Seems like kind of a big deal. But the authorities have assured us that, after a "thorough" review, there's nothing to worry about and the trials are proceding. AstraZeneca said in a statement that it could not comment on individual cases but it "can confirm that all required review processes have been followed... These assessments have not led to any concerns about continuation of the ongoing study." Very reassuring.

As could be expected, there is very little information given about the circumstances surrounding the death, and what has been released has been confusing and contradictory. Some are reporting that the participant wasn't in the vaccine group, but was in the placebo group, but then the placebo group, apparently, aren't getting an inert substance, but are instead getting a meningitis vaccine. But the guy didn't die from that vaccine either, he died of Covid related complications. So how exaxtly did that happen?

Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we try to sort through this mess and talk about other aspects of the vaccine of the century.


And check us out on Brighteon and lbry.tv!

For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:

♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth

♥And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here.

Running Time: 00:35:35

Download: MP3 — 32.6 MB